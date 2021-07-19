Sono Motors Selects Sibros to Power the Connected Vehicle Ecosystem for Sion, the Company's First Solar Electric Vehicle

Sibros Deep Connected Platform to manage software and data throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle for the Sion SEV, launching in Europe in 1H 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MUNICH, Germany, July 19, 2021, a pioneer of Deep Over-the-Air, the company revolutionizing electric mobility with its proprietary solar technology for its Solar Electric Vehicle (SEV), the Sion. Sono Motors will deploy Sibros' connected software-based solutions to manage the entire Sion fleet, which launches in Europe in the first half of 2023.



Sibros works with global automakers to optimize fleet health, reduce software recalls, and create new connected services with full vehicle OTA software updates, data collection and diagnostics in a single system that runs on any vehicle architecture. Through the collaboration, Sibros will provide end-to-end software and data management solutions for the Sion, Sono Motors' first series-produced vehicle that can charge its battery using solar power. The Sion's software updates, data collection and remote interactions will be handled by the Sibros Deep Connected Platform, giving Sono Motors direct insight into vehicle data and fleet analytics, while also diagnosing and fixing potential problems before they compromise vehicle capabilities including malware hacks and other cybersecurity issues.

"We are pleased to partner with Sono Motors, which has established itself as a global leader in the solar-powered vehicle market. The popularity and continual pre-orders of the Sion has emphasized the need for safe, secure and reliable over-the-air software updates and data collection for the entire vehicle fleet," said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Sibros. "Additionally, the team at Sono Motors is excellent and full of extremely passionate and forward-thinking individuals working towards a great common goal. We are humbled to be a part of their growth and journey," added Sikaria.

Sono Motors is expected to initially deliver the Sion across Europe including Austria, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

"Connectivity and innovative mobility services are critical components of our strategy to reduce the cost of ownership for our customers, and to enable software-powered business models," said Johannes Bückle, Head of Digital Product at Sono Motors. "We are confident that partnering with Sibros' market-proven platform will enable us to fully concentrate on the digital experience while delivering on our commitment to minimize maintenance and service costs," added Mitchell Zarders, Director of Infotainment at Sono Motors.

Sono Motors is on a mission to enable a revolutionary mobility system, where every electric vehicle is solar, shared and independent of fossil-fuels. The company is a technology leader making clean mobility affordable for everyone through the Sono App: Car Sharing, Ride Pooling and Power Sharing.



Today, an experienced specialist team is developing the Sion, a forward-looking electric car suitable for daily use, featuring integrated solar cells and innovative mobility services. The Sion's solar panels can add up to 245 km or 152 mi (112 km or 70mi on average) of additional driving range per week to the car's 54 kWh battery, which generates up to 305 km or range itself. Both the integrated solar technology as well as the mobility services enable users to access clean mobility, harness solar energy and reduce CO2 impacts. The Sion is expected to have the lowest TCO (total cost of ownership) in its category, priced at USD $25,670 net (including the battery), at the start of production, which is scheduled for the first half of 2023.

About Sibros

About Sono Motors

Sono Motors is on a mission to enable a revolutionary mobility system, where every electric vehicle is solar, shared, and independent from fossil-fuels. Today, an experienced specialist team is developing a forward-looking electric car that is suitable for daily use, the Sion. Both the Sion's integrated solar technology and innovative mobility services will enable users to access clean mobility, harness solar energy and reduce CO2 impacts.

Sono Motors was founded in 2016 and has rapidly grown to approximately 200 employees today. The team combines a range of burgeoning global talent with industry veterans, including former employees from BMW, Nissan, Chrysler, Daimler, Audi, Mozilla, Sixt, FlixBus and mytaxi. Since its foundation, the company has raised approximately € 100M through reservations and funding. The company released its first-generation Sion prototype in 2017 and has amassed 13,000 reservations with advance payments. In 2018, Sono Motors was recognized as a Solar Impulse Foundationby the Solar Impulse Foundation. In January of 2020, Sono Motors successfully closed one of the largest community crowdfunding campaigns in Europe.

Sono Motors' Sion intends to blend disruptive technology with affordability to enable individual contribution to global sustainability. The Sono solar technology replaces traditional paint with proprietary integrated solar panels that can form to various applications. Additionally, the Sion's solar panels can add up to 245 km or 152 mi (112 km or 70mi on average) of additional driving range per week to the car's battery. The Sion is expected to have the lowest TCO (total cost of ownership) in its category at the start of production, which is scheduled for the first half of 2023.

