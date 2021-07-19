Black Bird Biotech, Inc.: Black Bird Biotech Announces MiteXstream Summer Field Testing on Mite-Plagued Vegetable Crops in Israel by International Agri-Chem Company

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that an international agri-chemical company will begin field testing MiteXstream in Israel later this summer, when the rise of mite populations occurs, with testing completion expected in early October. The testing is slated to be conducted on eggplant and cucumber crops, vegetables which traditionally suffer from severe mite infestations in Israel.

"This international agri-chemical company contacted us last December, just a day or two after MiteXstreamTM gained EPA registration," said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT. "We are extremely excited to have testing being done outside the United States, as it is illustrative of the tremendous impact we expect MiteXstreamTM will have, both globally, as an extremely effective, yet low-cost, plant-based biopesticide, and for our company from a sales standpoint." Mr. Denault continued by stating that MiteXstreamTM also delivers highly effective control of molds and mildews, including troublesome powdery mildew.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

