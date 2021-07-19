Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) invests in a diversified portfolio of Japanese equities, with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth. The fund has realised this goal, delivering an average annual NAV return of 13.2% over the past 10 years, decisively outperforming its benchmark, the TOPIX index, over this period. AJG's growth bias meant performance lagged in early 2021, as investors rotated into value stocks. However, performance has since improved. Lead adviser Taeko Setaishi intends to remain focused on companies capable of delivering sustainable earnings growth, as she believes this is the key to AJG's capacity to keep delivering long-term capital growth for its shareholders. Setaishi sees most opportunities among Japan's innovative smaller-cap companies.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...