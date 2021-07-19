Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) ("Nutritional High" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold its annual and special meeting on September 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider resolutions approving (i) the creation of multiple voting shares as contemplated in the Company's press release dated June 21, 2021 relating to the proposed acquisition of OutCo Labs Inc., (ii) a name change of the Corporation, (iii) the appointment of auditors, (iv) the election of directors and (v) the adoption of a revised restricted share unit plan. Meeting materials for the meeting will be mailed to shareholders and filed on www.sedar.com prior to the meeting.

Conditional on the approval of the revised restricted shares unit plan, the compensation committee and board of directors have approved the grant of 43 million restricted share units to officers and directors of the Company. Such restricted share units have fully vested and will expire 3 years from the date of issue. Further details of the grants will be set forth in the information circular to be sent to shareholders of the Company in connection with the above referenced meeting.

Debt Settlement

The Company also announced today that it has entered into an agreement with ASC Lease Income LLC ("ASC") to settle outstanding obligations under a Master Lease Agreement dated August 1, 2018 (the "Master Lease"). The Company owes ASC a total of US$103,036 under the Master Lease, which will be settled through the payment of US$25,000 on or before July 31, 2021 and US$25,000 on or before August 31, 2021 and the issuance of a US$40,000 convertible debenture on September 1, 2021. The debenture will bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum payable in shares upon conversion. Such debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company at any time at the option of the holder at a conversion price equal to the greater of (i) 135% of the average closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other exchange on which the Company's common shares may then trade) for the 10 trading days preceding September 1, 2021 and (ii) the minimum price permitted by the CSE.

If the US$25,000 payments to ASC are not made in accordance with the deadlines, the amount due to ASC will revert to the amount owed currently, being US$103,035.89 (less any payment made) and will carry an interest rate of 14% per annum with amortized amounts paid monthly until the Master Lease is satisfied. In addition, a penalty of US$10,000 will be payable in cash on or before September 1, 2021 if the July and August US$25,000 payments are not paid by the applicable deadline.

Change of Auditor

The Company also announces that it has changed its auditors from Davidson & Company LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Harbourside CPA LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective July 14, 2021 and the board of directors of the Company at the request of the Company and the Company appointed the Successor Auditor on July 14, 2021, until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company.

The Company confirms that there were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102) in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period. The Company's board of directors and audit committee each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor; there were no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in connection with the Former Auditor's audits of the Company which occurred prior to their resignation as auditors of the Company; and the Notice of Change of Auditor was approved by the Company's board of directors. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR.

John Durfy, CEO of Nutritional High commented "With the completion of our reorganization and upcoming acquisition of OutCo our Company has successfully repositioned itself for further growth. As part of this repositioning, we will announce a proposed new name and branding strategy which will be adopted across our operations in California, Colorado and Oregon."

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ edibles and vape product lines from production to market in various markets including Colorado where its award winning FLÏ products are manufactured by Palo Verde, LLC, which was recently purchased by the Company.

With the closing of the OutCo acquisition, Nutritional High will become a leader in the cannabis space with vertically-integrated cultivation, extraction, manufacturing and retail of in-house brands across three states.

The Company also owns Psychedelic Science which is working with Rangsit University in Thailand to consider the medical benefits of various psychedelic cacti.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

