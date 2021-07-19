Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today the release of a new contactless access control system that integrates seamlessly with its entire suite of products and services.

TraceSafe devices now have integrated chipsets that can be programmed to open doors and assign access wirelessly, and are set to be used in future major cruise line deployments. Scaling and managing the solution is easy thanks to TraceSafe's cloud-based architecture. This product iteration is yet another example of TraceSafe's ability to seamlessly integrate with external systems and provide customers with a platform that can centralize all of their IoT.

TraceSafe's new products with access control capability are compatible with the ASSA ABLOY's Electronic Access Control system. ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions, operating in over 70 countries with 48,000 employees and sales of over $10 Billion USD.

"IoT is shaping physical access control solutions, and we're proud to be at the forefront of these innovations particularly as it relates to the hospitality industry," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "We have created multi-year technology agreements with our cruise ship customers and our ambition is to play a central role in helping all enterprises make their operations smarter, easier to manage, and more efficient."

According to a new market study by Global Industry Analysts Inc., the global market for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period.

Access control technology provides speed and convenience alongside advanced security features. Device credentials can be activated and deactivated in real-time, over the air, presenting opportunities in enterprise, industry, government, transportation, healthcare, education, venue and hospitality management.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90600