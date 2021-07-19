Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.: Citizen Stash Expands Ontario Market Presence with Agreement to Process Flower for Burb, a Premium Cannabis Retailer and Brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis and premium products is pleased to announce that it was granted a listing with the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") to supply a new first-to-market strain under partnership with Burb brands.

Under the Burb Licensing Agreement, Citizen Stash will cultivate, source, process, package and distribute premium dried flower in 3.5 gram jars and two 0.5 gram pre-rolls under the Burb brand, beginning with the Ontario market. The first to market strain, "BC ZaZa", is a high potency THC premium flower developed internally through Citizen Stash's innovation pipeline. Citizen Stash will be the first LP in Canada to partner with and bring a retailer's flower brand to market and are proud to launch with the OCS where the popularity and demand for Citizen Stash premium flower has been well established.

"Over 40% of cannabis retailers in Canada are owned by chains and many are looking to find additional ways to unlock the revenue potential of the substantial brand equity built up in their retail operations. To that end, we feel Burb has led the charge in building one of the premier cannabis culture brands within the Canadian market and abroad, supported by a strong performing retail store portfolio in BC and backed by a passionate community of followers.

This evolution in the market opens a new and very significant opportunity for us to support select brands and retailers in launching their own in-house branded products. By leveraging our unique production capabilities, genetics, cultivation partners, custom packaging and white labelling, we can occupy more retail shelf space in a cost-effective manner, generating incremental revenue for our company and for our brand partners," commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Citizen Stash.

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, B.C.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in 7 provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.

About Burb Cannabis Corp.

Burb is a cannabis brand bringing B.C. bud culture to the world through its network of retail stores, premium cannabis products, cut/sew apparel and a weekly podcast hosted by David Hershkovits (co-founder of PAPER Magazine). Burb honours the legacy and designs the future of cannabis culture.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655947/Citizen-Stash-Expands-Ontario-Market-Presence-with-Agreement-to-Process-Flower-for-Burb-a-Premium-Cannabis-Retailer-and-Brand