Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post Stabilisation Period Announcement

19.07.2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank /ISIN XS2359292955

Post Stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated June, 23rd 2021, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 127 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Aaa/AAA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Guarantor(s) (if any): Federal Republic of Germany Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1.000 Mio., Description: 0% June-2031 EUR BMK, Reg S Bearer Bonds,

TEFRA C, New Global note

listing: Luxembourg Green Exchange, Regulated Market Offer price: 99,81%

Stabilising Mangaer(s)

Name(s) Commerzbank, Danske Bank, DekaBank, LBBW

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.