L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), with a team of leading international defense and technology companies, is developing surveillance concepts for NATO to replace the organization's aging Airborne Warning and Control System fleet by 2035.

The team is developing "system of systems" options for surveillance and control capabilities for NATO's Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) program.

Led by L3Harris Technologies, the team unifies the expertise across the international stage sharing a vision of a data-centric, platform-agnostic approach. International team members will be announced at a future date.

"L3Harris has the skill and experience to address AFSC program complexities across all domains air, land, sea, space and cyber," said Charles R. "CR" Davis, Vice President International, L3Harris. "The team has approached the Risk Reduction Feasibility Study phase with an open mind towards the platforms and digital architectures that will best achieve NATO's objectives. It is critical to give NATO and the member nations as much flexibility as possible in developing an advanced technology, highly adaptive, cost-effective AFSC concept shaped to meet evolving hybrid challenges."

The international team will analyze the risks and feasibility of candidate components within its systems of systems to enhance the NATO Alliance's military advantage to 2035 and beyond. The L3Harris team harnesses the strengths of multiple global defense companies to offer engineering innovation, battle-winning capability experience, and a shared vision to increase the effectiveness of future NATO military operations.

"NATO has made it very clear that its objective is to ensure data and information are placed at the heart of all future AFSC capabilities," said Dave Johnson, Vice President, Strategy, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. "With our data-centric, platform-agnostic architecture approach and experience building JADC2 capabilities, the L3Harris team is committed to working with NATO, studying all aspects of its flagship program and developing a concept for joint all-domain surveillance and control for the AFSC program."

L3Harris and international teammates previously delivered a High Level Technical Concept (HLTC) study to NATO in 2020 as one of six suppliers, with detailed support across all business segments focused on data-centric architecture. The HLTC covered all aspects of multidomain surveillance and control over the full spectrum of benign, permissive, contested and denied operational environments.

