Community First Bancorporation Announces Completion of Tennessee Branch Conversions

SENECA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Community First Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC PINK:CFOK), parent company for Community First Bank, Inc. (the 'Bank'), today announced the successful completion of the conversion of branches acquired in its acquisition of SFB Bancorp, Inc. (SFBK) that closed on March 19, 2021.

President and CEO Richard D. Burleson commented: "I am extremely excited to welcome the customers in Elizabethton, Tennessee, into our "Community" as Community First Bank officially enters theirs."

On Monday, July 12, 2021, our branches in Elizabethton, TN, officially opened with a new look and a new feel with the addition of numerous new products and services.

Burleson continued: "Over this past week our dedicated team members in South Carolina and Tennessee did an amazing job in readying the branches for a Monday opening with new signage, products and new systems in place. I couldn't be prouder of my team than I am right now."

"We look forward to sharing our brand of community banking with the customers in Elizabethton and surrounding communities. At Community First Bank, our motto is 'We Know What Matters,' and what matters most to us during this time of change is that we will provide our customers with expanded products and services, along with the same great service they have come to expect from Security Federal Bank."

With the addition of these offices located in Elizabethton, this brings the retail branch count to 12 offices over South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Contact: Richard D. Burleson, Jr. - President and CEO or Jennifer M. Champagne - Executive Vice President and CFO 864-886-0206

SOURCE: Community First Bank Inc.



