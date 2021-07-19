Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to unveil its vision for developing energy assets, "Unleashing The Value From Energy", in its quest to develop alternate asset class platform. In addition, the Company announces that on June 17, 2021, the Company entered into a consortium agreement ("Agreement") with leading net zero engineering firms ("Partners") in originating, sourcing, and conceptually designing energy assets across Canada. The Company and Partners have already initiated discussions with a municipality and developer of new build multi-unit residential building on developing and financing of unregulated energy systems. In addition to the Company, the Partners include SMS Engineering Ltd. from Manitoba, and Sustainable Tech Inc. from Alberta.

"Universal PropTech has a distinct advantage in developing and de-risking energy projects, as it can take part in almost every facet from financing to designing to equipment to construction and to ongoing operations and maintenance, while competitors are confined to more narrow skillsets," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Growth Officer, Universal PropTech Inc. "In addition, our experiences coupled with access to key PropTech and Cleantech, create barriers to entry behind us."

"We see the value in working with strategic partner like Universal PropTech, and I am confident that our unique and combined value proposition will enable us to develop more projects," stated Chris Ott, Principal, SMS Engineering Ltd.

Chris Mitchell, President of Sustainable Tech Inc., commented, "This consortium will give us an advantage in offering a turn-key approach to developing unregulated energy systems across Canada."

Unleashing The Value From Energy

The Company vision identifies key industry factors causing and affecting the shift to the new energy paradigm.

Key factors driving change are:

Climate Change;

Advancements in PropTech;

Energy infrastructure renewal;

Rising costs of delivering regulated electricity;

Lower costs of onsite energy generation and storage;

Growth of alternate asset class; and

Rapid expansion of Distributed Energy Resources markets.

Specifically, the following is the approach the Company is embarking on to generate new opportunities across Canada:

Generating partnerships to conceptually design energy projects earlier in the process;

Including key game-changing products/equipment to create a barrier to entry for competitors;

Securing strategic positions on sites by funding needs assessments, options analyses and developing project pro forma;

Mitigating risk by generating go/no-go investment decisions;

Drafting and securing the long-term energy delivery agreements;

Controlling the downstream choices in vendors and suppliers; and

Utilizing existing internal resources to de-risk execution and maintain quality controls.

Market Segments and Size

As identified in the vision, the market is made up of several overlapping segments, including microgrid, thermal energy, retrofit and growth in alternate asset class, to list a few.

The global microgrid market size is expected to reach USD 61.18 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.i

The global thermal energy storage market size was valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.ii

Home construction and maintenance will also undergo extensive disruption. Americans spend $340 billion a year on home improvement and remodeling, with the HVAC market projected to reach $251 billion by 2023. Annual construction in the US is valued at $1.3 trillion.iii

Alternative investments have moved from the periphery of the global investment landscape into the mainstream. In just 15 years, alts grew from 6% to 12% or $13.4 trillion of the global market in 2018, and they are expected to grow between 18-24% by 2025.iv

Go-to-Market Strategy

The Company and Partners identify existing or new target opportunities, and the Agreement provides various rights of first refusal to take part in the development of projects.

The Company and Partners have already identified an initial pipeline of targets and are actively in discussions with them.

The Company will continue to identify and secure key technology partnerships that will further enhance the offering to develop unregulated energy systems and optimize energy resources for customers.

Connection to Forward Looking Guidance

Consistent with the corporate second half 2021 guidance reported on June 30 2021, the reporting of today's vision and approach are contributing to achieving the following second half targets:

Round out additional capabilities to deliver healthy buildings, such as building automation, building performance, indoor air quality and energy resources;

Expand our share of "the wallet" from existing and new clients by offering additional products and solutions; and

Developing alternate asset class offering with financing and/or owning energy assets.

About SMS Engineering Ltd.

Renowned for exceptional quality, customer service, and an ability to build long-lasting relationships, SMS Engineering has served the building industry since 1965 providing mechanical and electrical consulting engineering services. Over the past fifty-six years our firm has grown through strategic acquisitions and our ability to attract quality designers, many with specialisms previously found only in national and multi-national firms. Today, we are one of the largest independently owned consulting firms between Toronto and Calgary, annually managing over 450 projects from the pre-development and planning stages through to design and contract administration.

Our founding partners emphasized energy conservation and innovation, and we continue to follow their example by finding new and innovative ways to reduce carbon emissions and incorporate improved energy efficiency into our designs. Utilizing a variety of technologies, we deliver high performance, practical solutions with strong return on investment. www.smseng.com

About Sustainble Tech Inc.

Sustainable Tech Inc. is a sustainable energy consulting and project management firm that specializes in the integration of sustainable energy products focusing on the optimization of systems to be able to achieve the projects desired long and short-term objectives. Sustainable Tech Inc. also has a Canada-wide distribution business segment with over 2400 sustainable energy product dealers. www.sustainca.com

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Additional Universal PropTech Statement

