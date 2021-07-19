Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic"), a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. CEO of the Company, Tony Reda, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Tectonic Metals Inc. is about mineral exploration and finding the next gold mine," said Reda. "We've assembled a team that has done it before; not only geologically, but also in terms of capital."

"We identified an asset in Alaska, the Tibbs Gold Project ("Tibbs") which is about 35 kilometers from the high-grade gold-producing Pogo Gold Mine owned and operated by Northern Star Resources," continued Reda. "It was our first acquisition," said Reda. "We've built a foundation where we're now ready for diamond drilling," he shared. "We're testing high-grade gold at surface, high-grade gold in previous historic drilling, and we're applying a new geological model."

"What makes Tectonic Metals so special?" asked Jolly. "I think it starts with the team," said Reda, adding that the Company puts strong focus on how they operate as individuals, as well as the impact they make on their communities. "It's not just about finding five million ounces, it's about doing that with integrity, honesty, and transparency," said Reda. "We take nothing for granted, we put our best foot forward, and hopefully our shareholders can appreciate that we are in this because we want to be here, we're passionate about what we do, and we care."

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent financing announcement and asked how these funds will be used. "We try to anchor all of our financing with a sophisticated shareholder, someone we can continue to build a relationship with," said Reda. "In this case we had a very respected fund backed by a well-known geologist take a lead order in this financing," he explained. "It was originally a $3 million private placement, but we ended up raising just over $7 million," shared Reda. "That capital is about executing our two drills programs."

"How much gold do you think you're sitting on?", asked Jolly. Reda shared that the Company cannot give an exact figure for the gold potential of their current projects, as their drill program consists of numerous new targets. "Right now, if you invest in Tectonic, you're investing in the opportunity for multiple discoveries."

"How deep are you going down?" asked Jolly. "We're probably drilling as deep as 250 meters below the surface," said Reda. "We want to target shallow, high-grade mineralization," he explained. "We focus on grade; we focus on targets that can indicate multi-million-ounce potential."

To close the interview, Reda elaborated on Tectonic's dedicated and experienced team, as well as their values. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up to date on the Company's current projects and upcoming announcements by following Tectonic on social media or registering on their website to receive emails.

To hear Tony's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7907768-tectonic-metals-inc-discusses-potential-of-alaska-drill-programs-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Goldcorp) for C$520 million in 2016.

Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies.

Tectonic believes that responsible mineral exploration and development can positively impact the communities in which the company lives and operates and is committed to early and ongoing community engagement, best practices in environmental stewardship and the development of a strong safety culture. Whether at home or at work, the Tectonic team is grounded on the following core values: passion, integrity, patience, focus, perseverance, honesty, fairness, accountability, respect and a play big mindset. The company works for its shareholders and is committed to creating value for them.

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit their website at: www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Tony Reda, President & CEO of Tectonic, or Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at: info@tectonicmetals.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TectonicMetals/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TectonicMetals

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tectonicmetals/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tectonic-metals

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90611.