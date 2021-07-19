Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to share an update on the Company's Peekabeans Subscription Service in collaboration with For Heroes Only.

The Company is set to launch their monthly adventure Subscription box, "The Peekabeans Club," in the US for August of this year after a successful test launch in Canada for their subscription program, entering the 10-billion-dollar subscription market space. The company is projecting $4.5M in subscription box revenue by 2024 with 15,000 monthly subscriptions.

In addition to expanding its market, PK Beans is excited to announce the launch of a new product expansion of Peekabeans Club, launching this holiday season. This program, "The Journey to Sleepy Town," as with The Peekabeans Club, is an experience designed by an Emmy Award winning child psychologist that brings the PK Beans clothing into an interactive experience that children and parents will love.

This expansion project incorporates the same augmented reality experience, elements and characters seen in Season 1 of The Peekabeans Club, however, will be available as a stand-alone product package, focused on creating ease and structure to the bedtime routine. It will feature soft goods, digital technology, and storytelling, as well as interactive clothing designed to improve bedtime routines for families.

PK Beans is excited to be able to offer their subscription program into the US market with the goals to increase licensing opportunities and continue to broaden their omni-channel platform; while boasting strong 45% projected margin for the Company.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is an integrated and innovative children's wellness brand. From sustainable clothing options that kids love to wear, to healthy foods that fuel children's play, our mission is to provide the ingredients for a playful life. Together with our monthly adventure subscription box, consisting of interactive and engaging activities that educate and entertain, developed by an Emmy award-winning child psychologist and devoted kid-experts, our goal is to enrich, empower and nourish children through quality nutrition, clothing and play - every day. The company maximizes revenue by reaching sellers and online retailers through an omni-channel approach.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com.

