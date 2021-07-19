Alset EHome International Inc.: Alset EHome International Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO as it Prepares to Scale Operations Across its Diversified Portfolio of Operating Subsidiaries

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in Ehome and property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce its board of directors appointed Tung Moe Chan as the Company's co-CEO, effective July 1, 2021.

Since 2015, Mr. Chan has held various positions with several of the Company's subsidiaries and affiliated entities and currently holds a key position as a director and co-CEO of the Company's Singapore Exchange-listed subsidiary, Alset International Limited. He also currently serves as co-CEO and Director of the Company's subsidiary, LiquidValue Development Inc. Since 2020, Mr. Chan has served as a director of New York Stock Exchange listed Document Security Systems, Inc. and Director of Corporate Development of American Medical REIT Inc.

From 2014 to 2015 Mr. Chan was the Chief Operating Officer of Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed Zensun Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Heng Fai Enterprises Limited) and was responsible for that company's global business operations consisting of REIT ownership and management, property development, hotels and hospitality, as well as property and securities investment and trading. Prior to that, from 2006 till 2014, he was an executive director and Chief of Project Development of Singapore Exchange-listed SingHaiyi Group Ltd, overseeing its property development projects. He was also a non-executive director of the Toronto Stock Exchange-listed RSI International Systems Inc., a hotel software company, from 2007 to 2016.

Mr. Chan has a diverse background and experience in the fields of property, hospitality, investment, technology and consumer finance. He holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration with honors from the University of Western Ontario, a Master's Degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering with honors and a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Science with honors from the University of British Columbia.

"I am excited to take on a new role within Alset, fortifying operational continuity for the Company as we execute on our vision of building a global healthy living ecosystem," commented Mr. Chan. "Alset is pursuing tremendous opportunities within Ehome development, residential and medical real estate, finance and asset management, and global franchising. Together these business segments represent significant potential for exponential growth and profitability."

About Alset EHome International Inc.

Alset EHome International is a diversified holding company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on Ehome and property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, Alset EHome's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders. Alset EHome is led by its chairman and CEO, Heng Fai Chan, a successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. Over his distinguished career, Heng Fai Chan has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion. Learn more at www.alsetehomeintl.com.

