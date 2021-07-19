- (PLX AI) - SKF reports second-quarter earnings tomorrow, and analysts are split on whether the company was able to overcome rising raw material prices, especially in its automotive division.
- • SKF shares have underperformed since the first-quarter results due to the cost pressure concerns
- • The mid-term investment case remains positive, even as near-term margins may have uncertainty, SEB said (buy, SEK 270)
- • The outlook for the second half of the year is strong, but not yet reflected in valuation, Danske said (buy, SEK 280)
- • Investors will focus on sales growth over the next 2 quarters, to judge the effects of rising raw material and logistics costs against the expenses savings and volume growth, Kepler Cheuvreux said (hold, SEK 235)
