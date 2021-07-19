Auditoria.AI Hand-Selected for the 2021 CRN Emerging Vendors List

Leading AI-Driven Automation Provider Part of Exclusive List of Top Technology Vendors

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI , a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Auditoria.AI to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the cloud category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel.

"We are honored to be included in CRN's exclusive list of the top emerging technology vendors," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria. "This tremendous recognition would not be possible without our partner ecosystem, investors, and internal teams that are leading the charge to transform the finance back-office into an autonomous enterprise."

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry's unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel's ongoing success well into the future. Organizations featured on the list-all six years old or younger-are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications.

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."

Auditoria helps modern finance teams accelerate finance transformation by dramatically improving cash performance. Built with cutting-edge AI, ML, Cognitive RPA, NLP, and Computer Vision, Auditoria streamlines and automates collections, adds controls to procurement spend, and optimizes cash performance. In addition, Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Workday, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation provider for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Receivables, Planning, and Audit. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions, such as predictive analytical forecasting. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trademarks of Bill.com, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Sage, and Workday are the properties of their respective owners.

