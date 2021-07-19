RoboForex Gives Away $1,100,000 on the Occasion of Its 11th Birthday

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboForex, an international financial broker, announces the start of the promotion for its clients and partners to celebrate the company's 11th birthday. The promotion will last from July 2021 to April 2022. The total prize pool is $1,100,000.

Each month, 54 money prizes for the total sum of $110,000 will be given away. The prizes will be distributed among owners of special Coupons, which can be received for trading on RoboForex accounts and attracting new clients to the company as a partner. One can receive up to three Coupons in all categories per month.

Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex, is commenting: "Last year was our first experience in launching such a promotion to celebrate the company's anniversary. We received a lot of positive feedback from our clients and partners and decided to launch another similar promotion, but with improved conditions. We've increased the number of prizes and giveaways up to 54 and 10 respectively. This time, we'll be giving away money prizes for the total sum of $110,000 each month. Good luck to everyone!"

Categories for receiving Coupons:

1. Trading on Prime accounts

Prime is an account type with the best trading conditions available at RoboForex.

To receive a Coupon in this category, it's necessary to deposit at least $300 to a Prime account and perform a monthly trading volume from 3 lots. In this case, only the positions in currency pairs and metals opened in the current month are taken into account.

2. Attracting new clients as a RoboForex partner

RoboForex partners have the opportunity to earn up to 60% of the Company's revenue for all transactions of their attracted clients due to VIP conditions and the Loyalty program.

To receive a Coupon in this category, a partner must have at least $300 of partner commission at month-end.

3. Making the CopyFX Top list

CopyFX is an investment platform that allows successful Traders to attract subscribers for copying transactions and receive commissions for that. When trading on CopyFX accounts, a Trader earns not only on their own trading operations but their subscribers as well.

To receive a Coupon in this category, a CopyFX Trader must make the Top 30 of the best Prime accounts at month-end.

More detailed information on how to receive a Coupon can be found on the RoboForex website.

How are the winners decided?

Each Coupon has a unique 6-digit number that will be used for deciding the winners. Participants, whose Coupon numbers will be mathematically the closest to the combinations, will become winners of 54 monthly prizes.

Winning combinations are defined based on stock prices of 54 leading American companies. Stock prices are fixed at the end of the trading session on the first Friday of each month following the month Coupons were granted. For example, a giveaway for the Coupons granted in July will take place on the first Friday of August, 06.08.2021. A combination consists of the last digits of a pair of stocks, which was defined in advance for each of the 54 prize places. The list of these stocks can be found in the "Promotions" section of the RoboForex website.

The price data is taken from an independent public source - finance.yahoo.com.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services. The company provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/210. More detailed information about the Company's products and activities can be found on the official website at Roboforex.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575771/RoboForex_Logo.jpg