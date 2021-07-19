Anzeige
Montag, 19.07.2021
Vor international wissenschaftlicher Sensation? Große Kurswette!
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 
Xetra
19.07.21
17:36 Uhr
3,595 Euro
-0,160
-4,26 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
19.07.2021 | 17:19
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
19-Jul-2021 / 16:48 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
        Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 14 Jul 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                0.17 %           5.29 %    5.46 %              1099393634 
 
 Previous             0.11 %           4.91 %    5.03 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG000        0    1815325     0.00 %     0.17 % 
 
 Total          1815325            0.17 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion    Voting rights  Voting rights 
                  date          period               absolute      in % 
 
 Right to recall shares lent out  n/a           n/a                 3585000     0.33 % 
 
 Internal right to recall shares  n/a           n/a                 5795781     0.53 % 
 lent out 
 
                              Total                9380781     0.85 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument        Expiration or   Exercise or     Cash or physical  Voting rights    Voting 
                 maturity date   conversion period  settlement        absolute rights in % 
 
 Third Party convertible bonds - 16/04/2028     16/04/2028     Physical         18683223    1.70 % 
 right of use held 
 
 Convertible bonds        16/04/2028     16/04/2028     Physical         6022632    0.55 % 
 
 Right to recall convertible   16/04/2028     16/04/2028     Physical         1100108    0.10 % 
 bonds lent out 
 
 Equity Swap           02/09/2021 - 12/07 02/09/2021 - 12/07/ Cash           23004226    2.09 % 
                 /2028       2028 
 
                                     Total          48810189    4.44 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
 Name            % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments  Total of both (if at 
                   least 3% or more)        (if at least 5% or more)    least 5% or more) 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                %                    %            % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Bank,                %                    %            % 
 National Association 
 
 J.P. Morgan International              %                    %            % 
 Finance Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Capital                 %                    %            % 
 Holdings Limited 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities               %                    %            % 
 plc 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                %                    %            % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Holdings               %                    %            % 
 LLC 
 
 J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer              %                    %            % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 J.P. Morgan Securities               %                    %            % 
 LLC 
 
 -                          %                    %            % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase & Co.                %                    %            % 
 
 JPMorgan Chase Bank,                %                    %            % 
 National Association 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
 Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
              %             %       % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 16 Jul 2021 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  117959 
EQS News ID:  1220026 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220026&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
