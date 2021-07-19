Anzeige
DJ Magnit announces results of Board meeting 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit announces results of Board meeting 
19-Jul-2021 / 17:55 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Magnit announces results of Board meeting 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (July 19, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on July 18, 2021. 
The Company continues to strengthen its Management Board aiming at more efficient decision-making. The Board has 
determined that the Management Board will consist of 13 members, effective July 22, 2021. 
The following new members have been elected to the Management Board with effect from July 22, 2021: 
 
Member of the Management Board Share in charter capital (stake of ordinary shares owned by the member) 
Pavel Lokshin         0% 
Fyodor Pavlovsky        0% 
Andrey Lukashevich       0%

The board has decided to terminate the powers of Florian Jansen, a member of the Management Board of PJSC Magnit, pursuant to the agreement to terminate his employment contract.

Please follow the links below to view full results of the Board meeting: - http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language); - https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language); - https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English) 

For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
        Dina Chistyak 
        Head of Investor Relations 
        dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
        Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
        Media Inquiries          Twitter 
        press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  117958 
EQS News ID:  1220017 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220017&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

