Dow Jones News
19.07.2021
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - July 12 to 16, 2021

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the 
liquidity agreement) - July 12 to 16, 2021 
19-Jul-2021 / 17:39 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 19, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- July 12 to 16, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From July 12, 2021 to July 16, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between July 12, 2021 and July 16, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.12 FR0013269123    3,353     36.40       CEUX  48 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.12 FR0013269123    644      36.17       TQEX  5 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.12 FR0013269123    21,003     36.52       XPAR  226 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.13 FR0013269123    3,484     36.42       CEUX  48 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.13 FR0013269123    2,350     36.43       TQEX  40 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.13 FR0013269123    19,166     36.43       XPAR  250 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.14 FR0013269123    4,042     36.35       CEUX  68 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.14 FR0013269123    2,142     36.33       TQEX  26 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.14 FR0013269123    18,803     36.34       XPAR  240 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.15 FR0013269123    5,283     35.99       CEUX  71 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.15 FR0013269123    2,136     35.92       TQEX  29 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.15 FR0013269123    17,581     35.99       XPAR  171 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.16 FR0013269123    5,775     36.13       CEUX  79 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.16 FR0013269123    2,211     36.21       TQEX  20 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.16 FR0013269123    17,014     36.14       XPAR  172 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       124,987    36.28 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from July 12, 2021 to July 16, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - July 12 to 16, 2021 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1220037 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1220037 19-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 11:39 ET (15:39 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
