DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - July 12 to 16, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 19, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- July 12 to 16, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From July 12, 2021 to July 16, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between July 12, 2021 and July 16, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.12 FR0013269123 3,353 36.40 CEUX 48 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.12 FR0013269123 644 36.17 TQEX 5 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.12 FR0013269123 21,003 36.52 XPAR 226 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.13 FR0013269123 3,484 36.42 CEUX 48 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.13 FR0013269123 2,350 36.43 TQEX 40 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.13 FR0013269123 19,166 36.43 XPAR 250 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.14 FR0013269123 4,042 36.35 CEUX 68 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.14 FR0013269123 2,142 36.33 TQEX 26 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.14 FR0013269123 18,803 36.34 XPAR 240 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.15 FR0013269123 5,283 35.99 CEUX 71 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.15 FR0013269123 2,136 35.92 TQEX 29 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.15 FR0013269123 17,581 35.99 XPAR 171 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.16 FR0013269123 5,775 36.13 CEUX 79 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.16 FR0013269123 2,211 36.21 TQEX 20 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.16 FR0013269123 17,014 36.14 XPAR 172 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 124,987 36.28 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from July 12, 2021 to July 16, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

1220037 19-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

