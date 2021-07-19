STREAMWIDE: H1 2021 revenue: EUR 7.9M (up 20%) strong growth driven by the platform business (+35%)

H1 2021 revenue: €7.9M (up 20%)

strong growth driven by the platform business (+35%)

_ STREAMWIDE (FR0010528059 - ALSTW - eligible for the French PEA-PME), the expert in critical communications software solutions, announces revenue of €7.9 million for the first half of 2021, up a considerable 20%.

Annual profitable growth objectives confirmed: as announced in the 2020 annual results on 22 March 2021, revenue is on the right track and the strong growth dating back to 2019 continues.

In line with this momentum, first half 2021 revenue was once again up significantly (+20%). This sustained growth (+€1.3 million) remains driven by the new team on mission and team on the run critical communications platforms.

H1 2021 revenue breaks down as follows:

in k€ % rev. H1 2020 % rev. Ch. Ch. (%) TOTAL REVENUE 6 560 1 296 20% Licences 54% 2 391 36% 1 850 77% Maintenance 21% 1 487 23% 192 13% Services 25% 2 682 41% -746 -28% Third-party sales - - - - - "Platforms" business 69% 4 002 61% 1 394 35% "Legacy" business 31% 2 558 39% -96 -4%

(*) First half 2021 revenue is currently being audited.

_ STRONG GROWTH DRIVEN BY NEW LICENCES

Continued strong growth for new solutions: the new team on mission and team on the run critical communications platforms, whose revenue increased by €1.4 million (+35%) in the first half of 2021, now account for nearly 69% of the Group's total revenue (an increase of 8 points compared with 2020).

This growth is attributable mainly to the ongoing impact of the partnership with the Airbus Defence and Space's Secure Land Communications (SLC) business unit, new contracts and projects with French administrations and private companies, won or rolled out in 2021, and the deployment and ramp-up of the PCSTORM project.

This came on the back of a significant order for new PCSTORM user licences during the first half of 2021, to support the project's deployment and scale-up.

Also noteworthy was the gain of a new contract from a French government department, initial orders on which were received at the end of 2020, thereby impacting revenues for the first half of 2021.

The €5.4 million in "platforms" revenue for the first six months of 2021 breaks down between licences (€3.5 million) and maintenance flows (€0.2 million), which were up €1.6 million (+84%) and €0.2 million (x3, following the launch of various platforms over the period) respectively. Services (€1.6 million) were down €0.4 million over the first half of 2021 following the various operational phases of the relevant projects (tests and integration since 2018, and user roll-out from 2021).

Steady resilience of the legacy business: revenue for the legacy business (solutions for telecom operators) was relatively stable in the first half of 2021 (-€0.1 million) and still represents 31% of first half revenue (€2.5 million). Licence sales, which are by definition non-recurring, increased by €0.2 million to €0.7 million in the first six months of 2021, following extensions of installed bases and a new contract won in North America. Legacy services (€0.3 million) were down €0.4 million over the first half of 2021, following the completion of a project with a French operator started in the first half of 2020. Recurring maintenance flows (€1.4 million) were stable compared with the first half of 2020.

_ OUTLOOK: CONFIRMATION OF CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT AND GROWTH IN 2021

Activity on the new team on mission and team on the run solutions was sustained, and defining projects are currently underway in France, Europe and the United States. If the various operational schedules are met, the second half of 2021 should see the Group further strengthen its position as a key player in the critical and secure communications market, enabling it to build its future revenue.

The developments carried out in 2020, particularly those relating to the Advanced Telephony System (replacement of fixed telephony) and Collaboration Tools (audio conferences, video conferences, screen sharing and whiteboarding), integrated into secure and sovereign technical architectures, are real differentiators compared with other existing mass market solutions, thereby opening up new business opportunities for the Group.

The Group's robust financial structure enables it to support growth by building up its technical and support teams. Some fifty positions are open through the Group's French, Romanian and Tunisian subsidiaries. The increase in the workforce is under control and the resulting effect over time allows the Group to continue to keep its future profitability under control.

The Group's solutions are in high demand by their target markets and existing ecosystem, particularly by the Group's partners and distributors, which give grounds for confidence that the profitable growth trend, once again confirmed in the first half of 2021, will continue in the coming months.

The Group expects to see further significant growth momentum in the second half of the year, thereby consolidating full-year growth in 2021. The leverage inherent to the Group's business, and its tight grip on costs, should translate this into stronger earnings in 2021.

On the strength of this outlook, the Group is already looking ahead to 2022 and 2023, and the strategies that will enable it to sustain its growth.

Next financial release: H1 2021 earnings, Monday 20 September 2021

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its Team on mission (mission critical) and Team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group discussions, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Based in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, http://www.streamwide.com and visit our LinkedIn pages @streamwide and Twitter @streamwide.

Contacts

Pascal Beglin | Olivier Truelle Grégoire Saint-Marc Vivien Ferran Président Directeur Général | DAF Investor Relations Press Relations T +33 1 70 22 01 01 T +33 1 53 67 36 94 T +33 1 53 67 36 34 investisseur@streamwide.com streamwide@actus.fr vferran@actus.fr

