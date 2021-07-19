DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures



Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary shares with no nominal value of Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB) on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 12 July 2021 until and including 16 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below: Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price in EUR (0.00) Stabilisation Trading Venue 12.07.2021 P 577 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 148 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 155 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 100 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 338 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 390 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 120 7.38 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 170 7.38 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 102 7.36 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 271 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 1,386 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 73 7.24 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 293 7.24 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 270 7.24 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 118 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 108 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 369 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 350 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 55 7.46 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 16 7.24 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 304 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 170 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 150 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 100 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 199 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 251 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 378 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 160 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 180 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 219 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 31 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 165 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 268 7.20 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 250 7.20 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 418 7.20 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 203 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 613 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 1,345 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 324 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 15 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 359 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 163 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 8,004 7.36 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 767 7.36 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 963 7.36 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 707 7.36 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 70 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 874 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 847 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 264 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 200 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 125 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 158 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 347 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 165 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 168 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 130 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 196 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 1,059 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 87 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 1,100 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 13 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 800 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 12.07.2021 P 941 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 30,659 13.07.2021 P 2 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT 13.07.2021 P 16 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT 13.07.2021 P 448 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT 13.07.2021 P 25 7.46 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 491 14.07.2021 P 444 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 14.07.2021 P 54 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 14.07.2021 P 198 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 14.07.2021 P 143 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 14.07.2021 P 2,500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 14.07.2021 P 1,100 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 4,439 15.07.2021 P 83 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT 15.07.2021 P 185 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT 15.07.2021 P 200 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT 15.07.2021 P 65 7.44 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 533 16.07.2021 P 55 7.32 Brussels - EURONEXT 16.07.2021 P 4 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT Day Total 59 Total 12.07.2021 - 16.07.2021 36,181

