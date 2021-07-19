Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

37,000 shares

- €2,029,424.40

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 791

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,464

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 531,832 shares for €12,317,605.85

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 894,832 shares for €20,689,850.46

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

400,000 shares

- €2,663,218.60

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,236

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,448

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,088,012 shares for €20,406,803.68

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 978,012 shares for €18,595,211.24

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

- €4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of Number of Traded volume in

EUR Number of Number of Traded volume in

EUR executions shares executions shares Total 791 531,832 12,317,605.85 1,464 894,832 20,689,850.46 4/1/2021 1 2,5 50,500.00 8 10 203,500.00 5/1/2021 8 5 99,750.00 7 2,5 50,050.00 6/1/2021 15 7,262 148,725.76 7/1/2021 46 45,238 949,093.24 8/1/2021 67 77,5 1,671,675.00 12/1/2021 130 67,5 1,510,650.00 13/01/2021 27 20 454,400.00 14/01/2021 79 72,5 1,661,700.00 15/01/2021 40 30 700,500.00 18/01/2021 32 12,5 281,500.00 24 9 204,120.00 19/01/2021 13 11 254,100.00 20/01/2021 20 5 116,650.00 21/01/2021 12 9,5 216,695.00 11 2 46,100.00 22/01/2021 7 8,5 190,315.00 1 500 11,200.00 25/01/2021 4 5 111,350.00 7 3 67,380.00 26/01/2021 1 5 111,250.00 3 2 44,960.00 27/01/2021 45 22,5 492,075.00 28/01/2021 6 10 215,600.00 47 35,5 793,425.00 29/01/2021 22 25 551,750.00 29 12 266,520.00 1/2/2021 22 18 400,320.00 2/2/2021 14 6,5 146,445.00 3/2/2021 56 18,5 425,500.00 4/2/2021 1 1 23,220.00 5/2/2021 2 4 91,640.00 8/2/2021 12 5 113,150.00 9/2/2021 12 3 67,050.00 10/2/2021 3 2,5 55,700.00 1 2,5 55,700.00 11/2/2021 5 3,04 68,582.40 12/2/2021 10 5,96 134,755.60 15/02/2021 6 3 67,950.00 16/02/2021 1 1 22,600.00 17/02/2021 17 9,5 211,280.00 13 9,5 214,415.00 18/02/2021 10 7,5 168,075.00 7 2 45,360.00 19/02/2021 19 7,5 167,100.00 4 7,5 167,925.00 22/02/2021 3 2,5 55,625.00 4 3 68,610.00 23/02/2021 6 6 135,600.00 6 8 182,800.00 24/02/2021 10 14,5 338,865.00 25/02/2021 15 8 188,400.00 14 8 190,320.00 26/02/2021 41 22 502,040.00 1/3/2021 10 6 134,640.00 1 1 22,450.00 2/3/2021 3 1 22,500.00 12 6,5 148,850.00 3/3/2021 11 20 446,400.00 4/3/2021 9 25 550,000.00 33 22,5 501,300.00 5/3/2021 1 1,552 34,144.00 16 11,052 249,333.12 8/3/2021 8 8 183,040.00 9/3/2021 2 10 230,000.00 26 15 345,750.00 10/3/2021 3 2 46,100.00 11/3/2021 2 3 69,570.00 12/3/2021 5 3 68,820.00 18 6 139,440.00 15/03/2021 6 12 279,840.00 16/03/2021 5 2 45,960.00 8 2 46,760.00 17/03/2021 10 10,5 239,295.00 18/03/2021 14 13 291,590.00 1 500 11,340.00 19/03/2021 2 2,5 55,625.00 16 4 89,720.00 22/03/2021 9 22,5 496,800.00 23/03/2021 25 14,011 305,439.80 24/03/2021 34 15,16 326,091.60 12 10,141 218,944.19 25/03/2021 7 7,5 160,725.00 13 7 151,060.00 26/03/2021 9 12,5 269,375.00 29/03/2021 2 2,5 53,925.00 2 1 21,700.00 30/03/2021 14 5 108,000.00 31/03/2021 5 2,5 54,500.00 11 10,03 220,559.70 1/4/2021 18 5 111,850.00 6/4/2021 6 2 44,500.00 2 5 112,500.00 7/4/2021 5 1 22,330.00 1 1 22,560.00 8/4/2021 9 10 221,800.00 4 3,5 77,875.00 9/4/2021 5 2,5 55,375.00 6 6 135,000.00 12/4/2021 89 40 954,400.00 13/04/2021 1 2 49,520.00 14/04/2021 3 2 49,000.00 16/04/2021 5 6 149,520.00 19/04/2021 6 3 75,570.00 20/04/2021 11 5 123,550.00 10 4 99,080.00 21/04/2021 16 2,5 61,325.00 1 500 12,325.00 22/04/2021 23 9 225,990.00 23/04/2021 3 6 153,900.00 26/04/2021 13 4,446 115,106.94 27/04/2021 16 5,554 145,292.64 28/04/2021 5 3 79,950.00 29/04/2021 5 1 26,800.00 30/04/2021 1 1 26,590.00 3/5/2021 2 2 52,300.00 2 1 26,550.00 4/5/2021 12 6 156,780.00 3 1,5 39,930.00 5/5/2021 55 39,5 1,016,335.00 12 5 129,000.00 6/5/2021 2 10 257,000.00 48 20 520,000.00 11/5/2021 19 15 376,800.00 3 3,5 87,990.00 12/5/2021 4 2,5 63,550.00 13/05/2021 23 5,109 127,980.45 18 9,109 231,641.87 14/05/2021 26 7,5 194,700.00 17/05/2021 27 7,5 192,600.00 18/05/2021 1 2,5 64,250.00 17 5,5 141,900.00 19/05/2021 24 10 253,800.00 20/05/2021 7 4 101,840.00 5 4 102,840.00 21/05/2021 15 3 77,640.00 25/05/2021 8 9 232,470.00 26/05/2021 5 2 51,800.00 27/05/2021 7 2 51,800.00 28/05/2021 3 2 51,840.00 31/05/2021 7 2 51,560.00 1/6/2021 10 6 155,640.00 2/6/2021 2 500 12,870.00 3/6/2021 7 2,5 64,150.00 4/6/2021 3 2 51,340.00 7/6/2021 5 2 52,100.00 8/6/2021 1 250 6,517.50 9/6/2021 2 1 25,580.00 1 500 12,900.00 10/6/2021 14 2,5 63,850.00 1 500 12,925.00 11/6/2021 11 15,25 395,432.50 14/06/2021 16 11 287,100.00 17/06/2021 13 3,5 89,705.00 4 500 12,860.00 18/06/2021 1 1 25,500.00 21/06/2021 25 7,5 187,575.00 33 5 125,650.00 22/06/2021 4 2 50,360.00 9 1 25,300.00 23/06/2021 17 13,5 337,095.00 24/06/2021 18 7 177,030.00 25/06/2021 8 2 50,340.00 28/06/2021 11 12 300,480.00 29/06/2021 19 5 126,300.00 30/06/2021 10 5 128,100.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €2,897,915,945

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT