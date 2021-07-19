Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:
37,000 shares
- €2,029,424.40
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 791
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,464
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 531,832 shares for €12,317,605.85
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 894,832 shares for €20,689,850.46
As a reminder:
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
400,000 shares
- €2,663,218.60
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,236
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,448
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,088,012 shares for €20,406,803.68
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 978,012 shares for €18,595,211.24
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 share
- €4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
|Number of
|Traded volume in
EUR
|Number of
|Number of
|Traded volume in
EUR
|executions
|shares
|executions
|shares
|Total
791
531,832
12,317,605.85
1,464
894,832
20,689,850.46
|4/1/2021
1
2,5
50,500.00
8
10
203,500.00
|5/1/2021
8
5
99,750.00
7
2,5
50,050.00
|6/1/2021
15
7,262
148,725.76
|7/1/2021
46
45,238
949,093.24
|8/1/2021
67
77,5
1,671,675.00
|12/1/2021
130
67,5
1,510,650.00
|13/01/2021
27
20
454,400.00
|14/01/2021
79
72,5
1,661,700.00
|15/01/2021
40
30
700,500.00
|18/01/2021
32
12,5
281,500.00
24
9
204,120.00
|19/01/2021
13
11
254,100.00
|20/01/2021
20
5
116,650.00
|21/01/2021
12
9,5
216,695.00
11
2
46,100.00
|22/01/2021
7
8,5
190,315.00
1
500
11,200.00
|25/01/2021
4
5
111,350.00
7
3
67,380.00
|26/01/2021
1
5
111,250.00
3
2
44,960.00
|27/01/2021
45
22,5
492,075.00
|28/01/2021
6
10
215,600.00
47
35,5
793,425.00
|29/01/2021
22
25
551,750.00
29
12
266,520.00
|1/2/2021
22
18
400,320.00
|2/2/2021
14
6,5
146,445.00
|3/2/2021
56
18,5
425,500.00
|4/2/2021
1
1
23,220.00
|5/2/2021
2
4
91,640.00
|8/2/2021
12
5
113,150.00
|9/2/2021
12
3
67,050.00
|10/2/2021
3
2,5
55,700.00
1
2,5
55,700.00
|11/2/2021
5
3,04
68,582.40
|12/2/2021
10
5,96
134,755.60
|15/02/2021
6
3
67,950.00
|16/02/2021
1
1
22,600.00
|17/02/2021
17
9,5
211,280.00
13
9,5
214,415.00
|18/02/2021
10
7,5
168,075.00
7
2
45,360.00
|19/02/2021
19
7,5
167,100.00
4
7,5
167,925.00
|22/02/2021
3
2,5
55,625.00
4
3
68,610.00
|23/02/2021
6
6
135,600.00
6
8
182,800.00
|24/02/2021
10
14,5
338,865.00
|25/02/2021
15
8
188,400.00
14
8
190,320.00
|26/02/2021
41
22
502,040.00
|1/3/2021
10
6
134,640.00
1
1
22,450.00
|2/3/2021
3
1
22,500.00
12
6,5
148,850.00
|3/3/2021
11
20
446,400.00
|4/3/2021
9
25
550,000.00
33
22,5
501,300.00
|5/3/2021
1
1,552
34,144.00
16
11,052
249,333.12
|8/3/2021
8
8
183,040.00
|9/3/2021
2
10
230,000.00
26
15
345,750.00
|10/3/2021
3
2
46,100.00
|11/3/2021
2
3
69,570.00
|12/3/2021
5
3
68,820.00
18
6
139,440.00
|15/03/2021
6
12
279,840.00
|16/03/2021
5
2
45,960.00
8
2
46,760.00
|17/03/2021
10
10,5
239,295.00
|18/03/2021
14
13
291,590.00
1
500
11,340.00
|19/03/2021
2
2,5
55,625.00
16
4
89,720.00
|22/03/2021
9
22,5
496,800.00
|23/03/2021
25
14,011
305,439.80
|24/03/2021
34
15,16
326,091.60
12
10,141
218,944.19
|25/03/2021
7
7,5
160,725.00
13
7
151,060.00
|26/03/2021
9
12,5
269,375.00
|29/03/2021
2
2,5
53,925.00
2
1
21,700.00
|30/03/2021
14
5
108,000.00
|31/03/2021
5
2,5
54,500.00
11
10,03
220,559.70
|1/4/2021
18
5
111,850.00
|6/4/2021
6
2
44,500.00
2
5
112,500.00
|7/4/2021
5
1
22,330.00
1
1
22,560.00
|8/4/2021
9
10
221,800.00
4
3,5
77,875.00
|9/4/2021
5
2,5
55,375.00
6
6
135,000.00
|12/4/2021
89
40
954,400.00
|13/04/2021
1
2
49,520.00
|14/04/2021
3
2
49,000.00
|16/04/2021
5
6
149,520.00
|19/04/2021
6
3
75,570.00
|20/04/2021
11
5
123,550.00
10
4
99,080.00
|21/04/2021
16
2,5
61,325.00
1
500
12,325.00
|22/04/2021
23
9
225,990.00
|23/04/2021
3
6
153,900.00
|26/04/2021
13
4,446
115,106.94
|27/04/2021
16
5,554
145,292.64
|28/04/2021
5
3
79,950.00
|29/04/2021
5
1
26,800.00
|30/04/2021
1
1
26,590.00
|3/5/2021
2
2
52,300.00
2
1
26,550.00
|4/5/2021
12
6
156,780.00
3
1,5
39,930.00
|5/5/2021
55
39,5
1,016,335.00
12
5
129,000.00
|6/5/2021
2
10
257,000.00
48
20
520,000.00
|11/5/2021
19
15
376,800.00
3
3,5
87,990.00
|12/5/2021
4
2,5
63,550.00
|13/05/2021
23
5,109
127,980.45
18
9,109
231,641.87
|14/05/2021
26
7,5
194,700.00
|17/05/2021
27
7,5
192,600.00
|18/05/2021
1
2,5
64,250.00
17
5,5
141,900.00
|19/05/2021
24
10
253,800.00
|20/05/2021
7
4
101,840.00
5
4
102,840.00
|21/05/2021
15
3
77,640.00
|25/05/2021
8
9
232,470.00
|26/05/2021
5
2
51,800.00
|27/05/2021
7
2
51,800.00
|28/05/2021
3
2
51,840.00
|31/05/2021
7
2
51,560.00
|1/6/2021
10
6
155,640.00
|2/6/2021
2
500
12,870.00
|3/6/2021
7
2,5
64,150.00
|4/6/2021
3
2
51,340.00
|7/6/2021
5
2
52,100.00
|8/6/2021
1
250
6,517.50
|9/6/2021
2
1
25,580.00
1
500
12,900.00
|10/6/2021
14
2,5
63,850.00
1
500
12,925.00
|11/6/2021
11
15,25
395,432.50
|14/06/2021
16
11
287,100.00
|17/06/2021
13
3,5
89,705.00
4
500
12,860.00
|18/06/2021
1
1
25,500.00
|21/06/2021
25
7,5
187,575.00
33
5
125,650.00
|22/06/2021
4
2
50,360.00
9
1
25,300.00
|23/06/2021
17
13,5
337,095.00
|24/06/2021
18
7
177,030.00
|25/06/2021
8
2
50,340.00
|28/06/2021
11
12
300,480.00
|29/06/2021
19
5
126,300.00
|30/06/2021
10
5
128,100.00
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme conseil d'administration)
with a share capital of €2,897,915,945
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
