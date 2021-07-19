On World Brain Day Join WFN, MSIF to Stop Multiple Sclerosis

July 22, 2021 is dedicated to raising awareness to improve the lives of those with multiple sclerosis and their caregivers

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) and MS International Federation (MSIF) are leading the global World Brain Day campaign to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is a neurological disease that can impact every aspect of a person's life, with effects ranging from cognitive impairment to significant physical disability. This is the 8th Annual World Brain Day.

"Every five minutes, someone in the world receives the life-altering diagnosis of multiple sclerosis," says Prof. Tissa Wijerante, Chair of the WFN World Brain Day committee. "To support those living with MS and their carers, we have ignited a global campaign to educate the public on this neurological disease."

As part of the World Brain Day 2021 campaign, the WFN and MSIF are asking those with MS, their loved ones, healthcare providers and the public to join in raising awareness to stop multiple sclerosis. The 2021 campaign is also supported by the American Academy of Neurology, European Academy of Neurology and World Health Organization.

"When we join together, we empower and amplify the voices of those most impacted by this disease while uniting the world in a mission to stop multiple sclerosis," says WFN President Prof. William Carroll.

WFN is hosting a free webinar on July 22 at 12:00pm BST to bring the world's leading neurologists, MS experts and patient advocates together to discuss the current state of disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment. The speakers include:

Prof. William M. Carroll - President of the World Federation of Neurology

- President of the World Federation of Neurology Prof. Tissa Wijeratne - Chair of World Brain Day, World Federation of Neurology

- Chair of World Brain Day, World Federation of Neurology Prof. Wolfgang Grisold - Secretary General of the World Federation of Neurology

- Secretary General of the World Federation of Neurology Prof. Brenda Banwell -Chair of MSIF's International Medical and Scientific Board

-Chair of MSIF's International Medical and Scientific Board Prof. Mai Sharawy - Chair of the Board of MS International Federation (MSIF)

Additional World Brain Day activities include a live Twitter Chat on Jul 20, 2021at 3:00pm BST, a series of Facebook Live events, educational videos hosted on social media, and use of the hashtag WorldBrainDay2021.

More than 2.8 million people of all ages live with multiple sclerosis. Access to trained healthcare professionals and to treatment is unavailable in many parts of the world. The goal of World Brain Day is to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis and its impact on the individuals who live with it, their loved ones and society in an effort to improve access to quality neurological care and life-changing treatments.

"While there is no cure for MS, treatments that reduce the risk of relapses and slow disease progression give us plenty of reasons to be hopeful," says Rachel King, International Evidence Manager at MSIF. "As the world comes together on World Brain Day, we again demonstrate how collective voices hold the power of change."

To learn more about multiple sclerosis and to participate in the global awareness activities, please visit https://wfneurology.org/world-brain-day-2021.

About the World Federation of Neurology

The World Federation of Neurology represents 122 member neurological societies around the globe whose mission is to foster quality neurology and brain health worldwide by promoting neurological education and training with an emphasis on underserved areas of the world. WFN supports the spread of accurate research and clinical information in pursuit of improvements in the field of neurology. The Federation unites the globe for brain health annually on July 22 for World Brain Day, with each year focused on a different area of brain health. Learn more about the World Federation of Neurology at https://wfneurology.org/.

About the MS International Federation (MSIF)

The Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) is a unique global network of MS organisations, people affected by MS, volunteers and staff. The global movement tackles the big challenges for people affected by MS, in countries rich and poor. For people living with MS today, the movement improves quality of life, and ultimately looks to end MS forever. Learn more at https://www.msif.org/

