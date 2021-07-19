Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - Royal Wins Corporation. (CSE: SKLL) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, under the trading symbol "SKLL".

Royal Wins Investment Highlights:

Royal Wins is the first licensed real money pure skill gaming

License allows Royal Wins to legally operate in over 140 countries

Recently Re-Launch game platform with a portfolio of over 36 games with two (2) new games released per quarter

Proprietary AI technology built by Royal Wins.

1.6 million global subscribers and growing

Royal Wins Highlights:

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, Royal Wins designs, develops and operates real money wagering skill games, to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill instead of only on chance and odds.

Royal Wins developed advanced gaming platforms, wagering algorithms and proprietary intellectual properties to champion the creation of real money games of skill - significantly in the areas of dynamically maintaining the Return to Player (RTP), difficulty balancing, global and progressive jackpots in skill wagering games.

On May 24th 2021, the Company officially re-launched the Kash Karnival 5.5. app on Apple's App Store and Android users can access the new application off the Kash Karnival website (https://kashkarnival.com.au/). The updated platform has reworked app onboarding and added new content to significantly improve on user experience. New and improved games such as Betty's Bakery, Mummy's Revenge (release 5.6) and Dastardly Deed combined with smoother graphics, game flow have resulted in fresh new look and feel to the platform. Kash Karnival 5.5 operates under license of the Kahnawake Gaming Commission of Canada.

Royal Wins has assembled an excellent marketing team who have developed and commenced execution of customer acquisition and retention strategies. The Company now has a growth strategy that will enable its team to engage with affiliates, influencers & organic channels in a manner that we have never been able to do so before. The compulsive focus on customer data and feedback will further add to the Company's ability to refine and develop games that appeal to existing and new customers.

Early pre-launch marketing campaigns on Facebook and Google in target markets have shown promising results and upon listing and securing of committed capital which allows Royal Wins to fully utilize these channels.

Royal Wins founders and the management team are gaming veterans, thought leaders and industry leading developers. They bring an operational expertise rarely found in the upstart public markets and together with their Directors and Advisors, Royal Wins is equipped for strong business growth in online gaming and eSports.

Royal Wins Management:

Peter Gan, President & Chief Executive Officer, Director: Mr. Gan holds an Engineering degree (Hons) and Master of Business Administration from the University of New South Wales, Australia. He is registered to provide financial advice and deal in securities (RG 146 and RG 105) and is currently reading Law at the University of Sydney, Australia. He has held Senior Executive roles over the last 15 years in publicly listed companies (ASX, AIM, PLUS), private and institutional fund companies. Mr. Gan has expansive experience leading small to medium sized companies in multiple industries including online gaming, energy markets, technology start-ups and financial services. His experience comprehensively straddles the capital markets and corporate management.

Robert Fong, Chief Operating Officer and Director : Mr. Fong holds degrees in Architecture (Bachelor and Masters) Hons) from the University of New South Wales, Australia. He has lectured extensively on the subject and was named one of Australia's top 40 architects under 40 in 2006. His technology career has been decorated with senior management success including positions held with Frankfurt based E-Gal and E-Dynamics Group based in Switzerland. Mr. Fong founded and oversaw Morf Media, which was selected as one of 3 start-ups from Australia backed by Price Waterhouse Coopers to attend the Global Technology Conference in Palo Alto in 2012.

Lukie Ali Chief Technology Officer : With a background in advanced systems and software engineering, Mr. Ali is an expert coder in advanced technology systems, artificial intelligence, language technologies, server development and security systems. Together with Mr. Fong, he developed small footprint, high-fidelity game engine technology allowing vast 3D worlds and games to be streamed efficiently to web, desktop and mobile devices. Mr. Ali was also on the management team of Morf Dynamics, leading technical teams in building out the entire framework for the company's virtual worlds and corporate training platforms. He started his career as an entrepreneur, founding a successful computer retail chain with stores across Sydney, Australia, which imported and distributed computer hardware and equipment from China and Indonesia.

For more information please contact:

Royal Wins Corporation

Nicholas Konkin

Communications Director

Phone: 1 647 249 9299, ext. 305

E-mail: ir@royalwins.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's unaudited financial results and projected growth.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Royal Wins Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90646