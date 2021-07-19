Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Vor international wissenschaftlicher Sensation? Große Kurswette!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ22 ISIN: CA9607554032 Ticker-Symbol: 08W3 
Frankfurt
19.07.21
15:40 Uhr
0,184 Euro
-0,020
-9,80 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0750,09813.10.20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WESTMINSTER RESOURCES
WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD0,184-9,80 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.