Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce the start of resource expansion and definition drilling. The Company has already completed in excess of 15,700 metres (m) of drilling with two (2) drill rigs positioned at the Cliff Creek deposit and two (2) dill rigs located at the AGB deposit. The Company has aggressively advanced new target areas with significant work completed to date that includes geophysics, mapping and soil & rock sampling. Four drills are currently operating on site, and two additional diamond rigs will be added in the coming weeks. Sample shipments to the laboratory are progressing, and initial drill assay results are anticipated in early August. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is road accessible and located within the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.
To date, 2021 drilling has focused on expansion and conversion to the indicated category at the AGB and Cliff Creek deposit areas. Drilling at the Marmot and Silver Pond discoveries and additional exploration targets will begin in the coming weeks.
John Williamson, CEO commented, "The Company is operating one of the largest drill programs in Canada. Initial drilling has started and will target significant expansion areas to be included in an updated Mineral Resource Estimate. Benchmark has planned a minimum of 100,000 drill metres to aggressively expand the deposit areas and generate new gold-silver ounces from new targets. The regional exploration and drill program will find new discoveries."
About Benchmark Metals
Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20 kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.
