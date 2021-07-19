Market America Worldwide Launches Sezzle's Top-Rated Buy Now, Pay Later Online Payment Platform on Its Top 100 E-Commerce Site, SHOP.COM

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Today, Market America Worldwide , a global e-commerce and product brokerage company and owner of the global and award-winning e-commerce site SHOP.COM , officially launched Sezzle's top-rated 'Buy Now, Pay Later' online payment platform on SHOP.COM. Not only is this convenient online payment option available to all U.S. consumers, but it has also been made available to the company's U.S.-based distributors, known as UnFranchise® Owners.

'While a lot has happened over the past 15 months, what has remained the same is our company's unwavering commitment to offering the most relevant options with the most benefits to all of our online shoppers -- 24/7. Today, we add Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later online payment platform, allowing our customers the ability to buy what they need today and divide the total cost of their order into four interest-free payments over a six-week period. Together with Sezzle, Market America Worldwide focuses on our customer's immediate product needs by providing the highest rated and most customer friendly online payment platform available,' said Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide.

Sezzle, a publicly-traded financial technology company, is growing in popularity with its 'Buy Now, Pay Later' online payment option, as millions of shoppers opt for the convenience of paying in four easy installments, over six weeks, with zero interest. Among similar buy now, pay later platforms, Sezzle is gaining traction as the most user-friendly, trusted and performance-driven pay later solution for online retailers. Sezzle routinely earns 4.9 Trustpilot scores among consumers - and with a ~90% approval rate for new applicants, merchants understand that offering Sezzle leads to higher conversions, sales and larger baskets. Sezzle is a bridge to millions of shoppers who prefer an interest-free option over interest-bearing and fee-bearing credit cards. Sezzle enables users to budget responsibly and helps thin-file credit builders improve their credit scores and increase their buying power by offering financial education and payment reporting. The latter is a 'Sezzle Up' feature that provides on-time payment histories to the major credit bureaus.

'We're excited to launch Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later solution on SHOP.COM , bringing our top-rated payment option to all Market America Worldwide customers, including its UnFranchise Owners. Sezzle brings value by increasing average order values and basket sizes while opening the door for millions of SHOP.COM shoppers to access Sezzle's barrier-breaking, next generation of payments,' said Veronica Katz, Sezzle's Chief Revenue Officer.

As Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM now offers Sezzle's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' online payment option, it joins a number of well-known e-commerce sites, such as Target and GameStop , to name a few. Future plans include making the 'Buy Now, Pay' Later platform available to online shoppers on the multitude of Market America Worldwide's e-commerce platforms, including Isotonix.com, Motivescosmetics.com, Lumieredevie.com and GetLayered.com, just to name a few.

About Market America:

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is an award-winning global e-commerce and product brokerage company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and with offices across the globe, Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. SHOP.COM ranks 19th in Newsweek magazine's 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 52 in Digital Commerce 360's (formerly Internet Retailer) 2021 Top 1,000 Online Marketplaces, No. 79 in Digital Commerce 360's 2021 Top 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 11 in the 2021 Digital Commerce 360 Primary Merchandise Category Top 500. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and was ranked No. 15 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2020. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program , Hot Deals, ShopBuddy® , Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over the spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 34,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

