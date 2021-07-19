Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD), (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Conan Taylor as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Taylor for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kyler Hardy as a director of the Company. Samuel "Kyler" Hardy has over 16 years of experience in the global resource sectors. He has worked with venture capital, private equity funds and has introduced strategic partners to advance projects. Mr. Hardy has founded, managed and successfully sold several resource sector businesses. Mr. Hardy is currently the CEO of Cronin Group a natural resource focused merchant bank, CEO of Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, Chairman of Temas Resources Corp, Co-Executive Chairman of Imperial Helium Corp., Director of Norseman Silver Inc., Director of Hexa Resources Limited and Director of Graycliff Resources Ltd.

On behalf of the Board,

SBD Capital Corp.

Arvin Ramos, Chief Financial Officer

Aramos@resourcesgroup.ca

(416) 361-2515

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90640