Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked solutions, today announced that it has retained NATIONAL Capital Markets to provide investor relations and financial communications services, effective July 19, 2021.

"Our commitment to creating engaging consumer experiences and generating incremental commercial opportunities for our clients will now be supported and enhanced by a best-in-class investor communications program," stated Marcel Vienneau, Chief Executive Officer of Mobi724. "We look forward to benefiting from NATIONAL's full-service capabilities as Canada's largest independent communications firm in order to clearly and reliably communicate with our stakeholders through proven best practices."

Subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, Mobi724 has engaged NATIONAL Capital Markets to provide comprehensive investor relations, corporate communications and investor outreach services for a monthly retainer fee of C$10,500. Neither NATIONAL Capital Markets nor any of its principals have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in Mobi724 or its securities, and the Company has not granted NATIONAL Capital Markets or its principals any right to acquire such interests.

NATIONAL Capital Markets is one of Canada's largest and most experienced investor relations firms with a proven track record of communicating in the financial technology industry. NATIONAL Capital Markets provides investor relations support as well as special situations, transaction and corporate communications support to clients in all business sectors. The firm's investor relations expertise, national and international reach, and scope of services form an unparalleled offering.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

ABOUT NATIONAL Capital Markets

NATIONAL Capital Markets is a fully integrated part of NATIONAL Public Relations, an AVENIR GLOBAL company - one of the world's leading independent communications firms - which has been at the centre of issues that matter for over 40 years. NATIONAL Capital Markets has access to over 550 professionals - working across all vertical markets and partnering with thousands of clients around the world - and offers a full range of strategic communications services, including investor relations, public relations, marketing, media relations, corporate and financial communications, issues and crisis management, stakeholder relations, and digital engagement. For more information, visit nationalcapitalmarkets.ca

