Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - Darkhorse Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" and/or "Darkhorse") is pleased to announce it has executed a Strategic Crypto & NFT Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") with one of the UK's Biggest and most recognised social media and brand influencers, Bait London HQ Limited ("Bait"). The imjustbait & BaitCoin founder Anthony Robb - AKA ("Antz") has amassed over 4.7 million dedicated social media followers and operates one of the largest and most culturally relevant Instagram profiles in the U.K.

Under the Agreement, Darkhorse & Bait have entered terms to create "Antz Digital" (the "Venture") to memorialize the terms and conditions of their relationship with the business and to commit to leveraging the anticipated exponential growing demand of digital assets in the social media, music, visual and art content industry specifically as it relates to the Bait assets in the United Kingdom and across the world.

The Venture will create a marketplace for the sale and resale of the Bait assets and related content through non fungible tokens, creation and distribution of brand related token/s, as well as cryptocurrency and fiat payment channels. The Venture will commercialize through tokenomics the Bait assets and create digital intellectual property for the benefit of Darkhorse and Bait. (the "Business").

Through the combined expertise of Darkhorse & Bait each of Darkhorse & Bait reasonably believe that the Venture can develop a highly specialized, advanced facility utilizing each other's proprietary and innovative technology to deliver additional value to both in the digital asset industry through the creation and delivery of tokenomics and other digital intellectual property operating globally.

David van Herwaarde, Darkhorse CEO, commented: "After speaking with Antz and his team we quickly realised that they clearly understand the connection between social media, digital currencies and the opportunity to monetise digital assets. We made the decision to partner with Antz and his team with a view to initially create liquidity and to further develop the BaitCoin utility token, we are also in the process of developing a wide range of Bait NFT's.

As a follower of imjustbait, I believe BaitCoin makes perfect sense and NFTs are a match made in heaven for our audience. With the infrastructure, experience & support Darkhorse brings this affords Bait the foundations as well as the firepower to really push on."

About Anthony (Antz) Robb: Forbes magazine recently interviewed Anthony, labelling him a visionary entrepreneur. Anthony started his social media journey whilst at school, he was creating a classroom buzz about who could get the most followers on a profile. He didn't have a phone at the time so he borrowed his friend's phone and decided to participate with the objective of getting to 10k followers whilst setting up imjustbait. Antz initial idea was a "shoutout for shoutout" page, essentially a social media page where you share other people's content and they share yours in return, whilst this idea was doing well, he decided to post some of the videos that he enjoyed watching online. These comedic posts started to gain significant traction and he very quickly reached his 10k target. He continued to post comedic videos then ventured into posting music videos and the growth of the channel continued. Things changed when he started receiving offers from brands for paid partnerships which led him to realize that he could turn running his imjustbait channel into a full-time job.

The social media star now claims over 4.7 million social media followers and has executed lucrative deals with Sony Music and Uber, bolstering his position among the UK's most exciting next generation industry influencers.

About Bait: imjustbait has launched an NFT music revolution in the shape of BaitCoin, a new Binance Smart Chain crypto initially aimed at artists & live events but set to venture into fashion, sport & entertainment. This highly scalable and transparent business model brings exclusivity to the imjustbait & BaitCoin loyal fans whilst creating additional revenue streams for artists that stems beyond any traditionally recognised streaming platform.

Speaking on behalf of imjustbait, CEO Anthony (ANTZ) Robb commented: "David and his Darkhorse team have unprecedented knowledge of the digital asset space, the opportunity to JV with Darkhorse was a no brainer, with them onside we can now focus on scale & branding and allow a market leading group take on the digital aspect of the business, we are looking forward to the coming months and working with the whole Darkhorse team."

About Darkhorse Technologies Ltd: Darkhorse Technologies Limited is a Business to Business (B2B) FinTech Group. The Company has established itself as a market leading service provider to the multibillion-dollar digital asset industry. Using sophisticated technology, we have bridged the commercialisation gap between cryptocurrency and financial services, establishing a disruptive line of business. By uniting these billion-dollar industries we have monetized a highly scalable digital asset backed business. Darkhorse is incorporated in Canada and has multiple business partners that operate in over 30 jurisdictions spanning five continents.

