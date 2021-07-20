India's leading renewable energy company will use the platform to manage its utility-scale solar, wind and hybrid energy projects more efficiently

Inclusive, data-driven platform approach will enable users to track the progress of multiple complex projects, quickly act on insights and ensure best-in-class delivery

ReNew Power can support its commitments to lead India's transition, away from fossil fuels, and meet the country's growing energy needs in a sustainable way

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that ReNew Power, India's leading renewable energy company, has chosen the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to manage its solar, wind and hybrid engineering, procurement and construction projects. ReNew Power will be able to quickly act on insights and ensure best-in-class project delivery to support the use of cleaner and smarter energy in India.

ReNew Power will use the "Capital Facilities Information Excellence" industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for digital project management. In a collaborative virtual environment providing a single source of the latest project data, stakeholders can track, execute and manage the progress of multiple projects at the same time on a single platform. Using powerful analytics capabilities related to costs, schedule, quality, health and safety, stakeholders can proactively manage risks and opportunities, through this platform.

As India explores ways to meet the rising energy needs of more than one billion people through clean sources of energy while reducing its carbon emissions, ReNew Power is committed to lead the country's transition away from fossil fuels and meet this demand sustainably.

"We were looking for a secure, scalable solution to manage the performance of projects and further our ambition to deliver sustainable solutions that can reduce India's carbon footprint," said Balram Mehta, COO, ReNew Power. "Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform is expected to provide us with centralized project execution and monitoring data, personalized dashboards, progress graphs, timely insights and intuitive reports to improve our productivity."

"Faced with global competition and a growing focus on sustainability, companies looking to innovate faster or diversify their portfolios into new business areas need a new approach to develop, plan, build, operate and decommission projects differently," said Thomas Grand, Vice President, Energy Materials Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Dassault Systèmes supports its renewable energy customers in their sustainable development. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers an inclusive, data-driven approach that enables real-time collaboration, improves execution and accelerates innovation. Companies like ReNew Power can deliver complex projects with transparency, accuracy and timeliness."

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: India's leading renewable energy company @renew_power selects @Dassault3DS 3DEXPERIENCE to efficiently deliver cleaner, smarter energy

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the Energy Materials industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/energy-materials

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005741/en/

Contacts:

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Suzanne MORAN

suzanne.moran@3ds.com

+1 (781) 810 3774

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India

Santanu BHATTACHARYA

santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com

+91 9717972875

Japan

Yukiko SATO

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3841

Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

AP South

Pallavi MISRA

pallavi.misra@3ds.com

+65 90221874