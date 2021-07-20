ALSTOM SA: Présentation of first quarter results of 2021/22
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|36,250
|36,270
|10:07
|36,270
|36,320
|10:07
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:13
|Industrie - Alstom steigert Auftragseingang und Umsatz stärker als erwartet
|08:47
|Alstom steigert Auftragseingang und Umsatz stärker als erwartet
| SAINT-OUEN-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Der französische Zug- und Bahntechnik-Hersteller Alstom sieht sich nach dem ersten Quartal seines Geschäftsjahres auf Kurs zu den vor Kurzem vorgelegten Mittelfristzielen....
|08:21
|Alstom Q1 Sales, Orders Climb; Confirms Mid-term Targets
|LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter sales surged 146 percent to 3.7 billion euros from last year's 1.51...
|08:17
|07:46
|Alstom SA: Alstom's orders and sales for the first three months of 2021/22