Dienstag, 20.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2P68Z ISIN: AU0000091910 Ticker-Symbol: NZ3 
Tradegate
19.07.21
08:00 Uhr
0,602 Euro
-0,023
-3,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WILUNA MINING CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILUNA MINING CORPORATION LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5560,61609:02
0,5970,62610:02
Firmen im Artikel
CONTAKT WORLD TECHNOLOGIES
CONTAKT WORLD TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONTAKT WORLD TECHNOLOGIES CORP0,540-1,82 %
DIAMOND S SHIPPING INC7,700-8,33 %
FIRST CHOICE BANCORP24,200-1,63 %
NEW ENERGY MINERALS LTD0,0120,00 %
ROX RESOURCES LIMITED0,248+0,81 %
WILUNA MINING CORPORATION LIMITED0,602-3,68 %
WOLFTANK-ADISA HOLDING AG37,2000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.