Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces the appointment of Otmane Boussif, a senior leader with extensive experience in managing global Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls organizations, as Chief Technical Officer, effective August 1, 2021.

Dr Boussif joins from Novartis, where he held a number of senior roles, including Global Head of Cell and Gene Therapy Technical Development and Global Head of Early Phase Development. Dr Boussif brings considerable expertise in CMC development and implementation as well as a strong background in developing different biological modalities. In his new role, Dr Boussif will oversee all the technical operations and CMC functions at Sensorion.

"It's with great pleasure I welcome Otmane Boussif as our new CTO," said Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion. "Dr Boussif is a cross functional leader who has been instrumental in shaping and leading successful global CMC organizations. He will play a vital role in the expansion of Sensorion's unique gene therapy platform, the small molecules CMC network strategy and his appointment highlights the acceleration of our product development programs.

"I'm delighted to be joining Sensorion to lead the technical operations and development of its transformative therapies for hearing loss," said Otmane Boussif, CTO of Sensorion. "It's a privilege to be working for such a pioneering and fast-growing company. Sensorion is strongly committed to expand its validated gene therapy platform and deploying new technologies, and I look forward to be part of this movement".

About Otmane Boussif

Otmane Boussif has more than 25 years experience in biologics, advanced therapy medicinal product, complex small molecules, vaccines, aseptic manufacturing operations and associated technical development, and partnering with contract development and manufacturing management (CDMO). He has led successful development teams, has a strong technical background in different biological modalities and a strong knowledge of regulatory requirements. At Novartis, he established a dedicated unit to oversee all Cell and Gene Therapy modalities and was involved in numerous Investigational New Drug programs.

Before Novartis, Dr Boussif was Director of Purification and Formulation Processes for Vaccines at Sanofi Pasteur. He holds a Ph.D. in BioPhysico-Chemistry from the Université Louis Pasteur in Strasbourg and a Master in Organic Chemistry and BioChemistry also from ULP.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion has launched three gene therapy programs, currently at preclinical stage, aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, hearing loss related to gene target GJB2 as well as Usher Syndrome Type 1 to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

