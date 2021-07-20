- (PLX AI) - Schneider Electric announces simplified tender offer for the shares of IGE+XAO.
- • Schneider Electric offers 260 euros per share for IGE+XAO via its subsidiary Schneider Electric Industries SAS
- • Already is majority shareholder holding approximately 67.7% of the share capital and 78.3% of the voting rights of IGE+XAO
- • Wants to buy 31.9% of shares it doesn't already own
- • Offer is 15% premium to last closing price
- • Schneider Electric has decided to position the company as an operational entity within its Energy Management Software Division
