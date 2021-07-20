c.€5bn AUM positions GHO as Europe's Reference Investor in global healthcare

Significantly oversubscribed Fund closes within four months of entering the market

GHO welcomes new team hires, the addition of Operating Partners and announces the opening of US office in Research Triangle Park (North Carolina) in H2 2021

GHO Capital (Global Healthcare Opportunities), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, announces the final close of its third fund, GHO Capital III LP ("the Fund" or "Fund III"), less than four months after entering the market, with over €2 billion of capital available to invest.

Double the size of its 2019 predecessor, Fund III saw strong support from both existing and new investors. The fully virtual fundraise was significantly oversubscribed and substantially exceeds its target of €1.25 billion, taking total assets under management (AUM) to c.€5 billion.

The Fund will maintain GHO's thematic focus in identifying attractive healthcare subsectors, building businesses of strategic global value. GHO will continue to back strong management teams, create operational capability capacity, drive internationalization with a transatlantic focus and pursue business transformation through strategic add-ons.

Responsible investment and consideration of ESG factors continue to underpin GHO's purpose driven strategy to invest in companies that enable better, faster and more accessible healthcare, prioritising quality of product service with efficiency and innovation in delivery.

GHO continues to invest in growing and developing a diverse team with healthcare, private equity and operational expertise. Since January 2020 GHO has welcomed twelve new team members, including the appointment of two Operating Partners and six new investment professionals.

GHO is pleased to announce the opening of a US office in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, supporting its network of North American portfolio companies as well as accelerating growth opportunities for its European businesses into North American markets.

The Partners at GHO Capital commented: "We have seen unprecedented deal activity in our portfolio and the sector at large. Our pipeline is more active now than ever before. The pandemic has served to highlight the strong, secular sector tailwinds that guide GHO's investment thesis; an ever-growing need for better, faster, more accessible healthcare.

We thank all our investors for placing their confidence in us and we look forward to working with them in the years ahead."

GHO Capital is advised by law firm Kirkland Ellis and placement agent Rede Partners on the fundraising.

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.

