Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce its healthy and delicious Holy Crap breakfast cereals are now available in Highland Farms in Ontario. Founded in 1963 with a mission to provide customers with the finest and freshest products, Highland Farms has become a destination for families and foodies in the Greater Toronto Area.

"The number of stores in Ontario where customers can find our award-winning organic breakfast cereal continues to grow with the addition of Highland Farms in Ontario," said Donna Reddy, President of Plant&Co. "Our certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free breakfast cereal is a great addition to Highland Farms long list of high-quality food products. We have a similar customer base who are always searching for high-quality and healthy food products that tastes delicious but more importantly makes them feel great. We look forward to offering our breakfast cereal, known to help maintain a healthy gut, through all of Highland Farms locations."

Highland Farms caters to a broad range of tastes and lifestyles and offering a superior shopping experience, exceptional prices without compromising taste and quality. With decades-long relationships with Ontario farmers, it sources the highest quality produce, meat, cheese, bread and more locally. With a focus on detail customers experience immaculate store locations with a huge unparalleled selection fresh produce, a deli and meat counter abundant with options, and shelves brimming with international flavours, and now Holy Crap breakfast cereals.

Holy Crap breakfast cereal is a high-quality product that tastes great, helps maintain a healthy gut, and makes consumers feel good inside and out. Holy Crap offers four distinct SKUs all of which contain certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp seed, buckwheat, chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. The tasty, nutrient-packed breakfast cereals have high levels of essential amino and fatty acids, a kick of fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.





Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals - healthy Gut, healthy mind!

As featured on CBC's Dragons Den, Holy Crap is focused on creating innovative brands and products inspired to improve lives through simple, quality ingredients. Holy Crap products are manufactured in Gibsons, British Columbia and are available at 620 locations across Canada including many well-known Canadian retailers such as Whole Foods, Save-On-Foods, London Drugs, and Highland Farms as well as online through its website at www.holycrap.com and through www.amazon.ca.

The market for breakfast cereals is large and continues to grow. According to a recent analyst report by The Business Research Company, the global breakfast cereal market is expected to grow from $56.86 billion in 2020 to $60.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. While the year-over-year growth is mainly due to companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the impact of COVID-19, the market is estimated to reach $75.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Growing adoption of convenience foods and rising health consciousness are likely to augment the demand for breakfast cereals over the forecast period. Furthermore, consciousness among people to consume healthy products, mostly in western countries, also plays a vital role in generating demand. Rising awareness among people in emerging economies regarding health benefits associated with breakfast cereals is poised to create ample opportunities for new market entrants.

About Highland Farms

Since opening the first store on Queen Street West in 1963, Highland Farms has become a destination for families and foodies in the Greater Toronto Area. As a family-owned supermarket, we cater to all kinds of tastes and lifestyles and are proud to offer our customers a superior shopping experience every time they step in the store. For more information visit: www.highlandfarms.ca.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of delicious plant-based food products through two leading plant-based brands Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, the vegan butcher. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com www.YamChops.com www.PlantandCo.com.

