Morningstar Corporation Achieves New Hazardous Location (HazLoc) Product Certifications to Solar Power the "Digital Oilfield"

The brand's acclaimed solar charge controllers are now a global solution with new HazLoc certifications for North America, Europe, and International Operators

Morningstar Corporation's solar charge controllers are installed in oil rigs and normally unmanned installations (NUIs) in the North Sea, one of the most dangerous seas in the world. Solar-plus-storage now offers a more cost-effective, reliable, and safer power source for oil and gas facilities. Photo courtesy of JCE Energy.

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar Corporation announced today its signature SunSaver and higher-powered ProStar solar charge controller lines have achieved certifications for HazLoc use in North America (with UL/CSA ratings) and Internationally/Europe (with IECEx/ATEX ratings). Morningstar's new wider range of solar chargers designed for HazLoc use enables the digital oilfield. They bring new opportunities for economical solar electricity solutions equipped with battery storage to power remote off-grid systems with improved safety and reliability.

Solar plus energy storage makes sense in oil and gas applications . Operations are often great distances from any electrical grid, yet require dependable sources of electricity for essential services including injection pumping, monitoring and control, data and communications, security, lighting, and other "digital oilfield" needs.

Generators can power remote off-grid systems, but they require fuel and frequent maintenance. In contrast, a solar electric system has no moving parts and, outside of storage batteries, requires little maintenance over the system's comparatively long operational life. "The economics of solar work out to an extremely low operational expense over the life of the system, making it more cost-effective in the long run," noted Lee Gordon, President and Founder, Morningstar Corporation.

"One of Morningstar's first products nearly 30 years ago was our SunSaver controller designed for oil & gas customers. We grew up in this industry. Today, with over 4 million products used in over 100 countries, Morningstar Corporation has a proven track record of the highest reliability through the lowest hardware failure rate in the industry. Our latest generation of HazLoc-rated controllers build on their predecessors' excellence and take it forward into new applications."

"Energy storage batteries are one of the most expensive components of a solar system. Your choice of a charge controller is critical in protecting that investment and ensuring optimal battery health," commented Bill Mellema, Product Director, Morningstar Corporation. "Our controllers are used in the most extreme environments found on Earth . There's no such thing as 'overkill' when it comes to reliability in these areas."

Out of a field of over 700 brands of charge controllers, Morningstar is unique for earning HazLoc certification on a wide range of models. For months, the company underwent a rigorous audit of its operations, documentation, and quality procedures in the design, control, and production of these solar charge controllers. Passing the audit demonstrates that Morningstar follows rigorous standards and procedures to ensure quality and consistency in its product lines.

Morningstar's new range of HazLoc controllers makes it possible to enable "digital oilfields" with larger (up to 1,100 Watts), more capable solar electric solutions. Products with the new UL/CSA North America and IECEx/ATEX International/European certifications includes:

ProStar and ProStar MPPT charge controllers , 8 models

, 8 models SunSaver and SunSaver MPPT charge controllers , 8 models

, 8 models Morningstar SunKeeper for single-panel systems carries the UL/CSA ratings