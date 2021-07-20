Ecuador's latest procurement exercise will be open to solar, wind, hydropower and biomass projects.From pv magazine LatAm Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources has announced a new tender for the development of PV, wind and biomass projects, as well as small hydroelectric plants, in several provinces throughout the country. To do this, it has increased the national renewables target from 200 MW to 500 MW. "For the bidding and construction of the projects considered in this block, the aim is to attract private investment of around $300 million. The realization of this ...

