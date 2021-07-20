The high level of demand for digital content and online transactions has continued in H121, driving organic revenue growth of 21% y-o-y. Management is confident it will beat consensus revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts for FY21 and we have raised our estimates accordingly. Boku plans to increase investment in its product suite and sales and marketing to take advantage of the opportunities to help its merchant base access consumers using a range of mobile-based payment methods.

