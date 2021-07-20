Procter Gamble's Fabric Home Care division aims to reduce plastic faster in journey to create fully bio-based bottle along with group of innovators to become part of the solution for sustainable packaging

P&G's Fabric Enhancer brand Lenor unveils real prototype paper bottle on its path to reduce both its plastic and carbon footprint

P&G unveils its first paper bottle for Lenor in partnership with paper bottle company Paboco, announcing a pilot for Western Europe in 2022. The trial rollout will form the basis of a test and learn strategy to scale up paper packaging and incorporate it more widely across P&G's portfolio.

P&G Fabric Home Care with its popular brands including Ariel, Lenor, Tide, Downy, Fairy, and Cascade is fully committed to reducing plastics in its packaging. As part of its 2030 Ambition, P&G aims to reduce its use of virgin plastics by 50% by 2030. Fabric Care Europe has additionally committed to a 30% absolute plastics reduction by 2025 and to design for 100% recyclability by 2022 it is well on track for both commitments. Home Care is committed to use no virgin plastics by 2025. Brand-led packaging alternatives and pilot schemes are a crucial element in the pathways to lowering environmental impact.

Paboco's paper bottle technology is advancing quickly and promises to reduce and replace plastic content while lowering carbon footprint compared to conventional plastic packaging. This alternative form of packaging is increasingly viable and scaling at pace, backed by leading consumer goods companies and industry experts including The Coca-Cola Company, Carlsberg Group, The Absolut Company, L'Oréal, BillerudKorsnäs, and ALPLA united by the vision to create the world's first 100% bio-based and recyclable paper bottle at scale.

Senior Vice President of R&D for Global Fabric Home Care Sector Jerry Porter explains:

"We're very excited to join this group of packaging innovators. This is another milestone on our P&G Fabric Home Care journey to innovate towards more sustainable packaging formats. Our chosen pilot brand Lenor has a great track record of incorporating recycled plastic into its packaging, already using up to 100% in its European transparent bottles. Now we aim to go a step further with bio-based packaging, which has a very promising future. We are delighted to be on this journey with our partners in the development of the next generations of paper bottles."

Speaking on behalf of Paboco, interim CEO Gittan Schiöld noted:

"Our vision is to change this industry for good, and to create a world less dependent on plastic and without plastic waste, by designing for circularity and inventing packaging from bio-based materials. Storing liquids in paper is particularly challenging, but its successful adoption could have major benefits for the planet. Having P&G Fabric Home Care category as a partner in the paper bottle community is a huge boost to that vision. Not only does it really add weight to the viability of the technology but brings with it P&G's know-how to the table, offering new opportunities for scaling Paboco's paper bottle technology."

Lenor's first paper bottle is a step on the bio-based packaging journey. The bottle already significantly reduces plastic compared to a bottle used today. The bottle is the first of its kind produced at scale, in its design and technology, made from sustainably sourced FSC-certified paper and initially a thin plastic barrier made from post-consumer recycled PET. Building on learnings from this milestone, future versions of the bottle will integrate the barrier into the paper lining to create a seamless, 100% bio-based bottle, fully recyclable in the paper stream.

All of P&G's leadership brands, including Lenor, are expected to inspire responsible consumption by 2030 as part of the company's Ambition 2030 sustainability goals.

