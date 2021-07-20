The "Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry in Ukraine Forecast and Analysis 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ukraine is still struggling to control the COVID-19 pandemic, but with approval of the Johnson Johnson coronavirus vaccine along with vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, it is expected that the increasing vaccination of its population should make a difference and control the spread of the outbreak.

The pharmaceutical industry in Ukraine is amongst the ten biggest pharmaceutical industries in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region. With the country adopting new healthcare reform bills from January 2018, the overall outlook for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry has improved considerably. Both pharmaceutical and healthcare spending is expected to increase in the coming years as the lockdown restrictions are eased, and COVID-19 related vaccine purchases drive up the demand for associated services.

Up until 2014, the Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry was primarily dominated by foreign companies. However, in recent years, Ukrainian companies are making their mark felt in the sector, with Farmak International and Arterium Corporation emerging as the leading industry players.

The report covers the following data:

An in-depth coverage of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Ukraine by sectors along with an analysis of how the COVID-19 pandemic is effecting the industry.

We analyze the segments of prescription drugs, generic drugs, OTC medicines, and also analyze the landscape for clinical trials in Ukraine.

A SWOT analysis of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

We take an up-close view of the regulatory framework governing the Ukrainian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

Competition in the industry, along with an in-depth analysis of the major domestic and multinational players like Farmac, Arterium Corporation, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Glaxo Smith Kline, and many others are included.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Industry Definition

C. Pharmaceutical Healthcare Industry in Ukraine

C.1 Industry Overview

C.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

C.3 Pharmaceutical Sector Analysis

C.4 Healthcare Sector Analysis

C.5 Healthcare Reforms

C.6 Market for Prescription Drugs

C.7 Market for Patented Drugs

C.8 Market for OTC Medicines

C.9 Market for Generic Drugs

C.10 Research Development in the Industry

C.11 Clinical Trials in Ukraine

D. Ukraine Pharmaceutical Healthcare Industry: SWOT Analysis

D.1 Strengths to Build Upon

D.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

D.3 Opportunities to Exploit

D.4 Threats to Overcome

E. Chronic Medical Conditions in Ukraine

E.1 Overview

E.2 Cancer

E.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

E.4 Diabetes

E.5 HIV/AIDS

E.6 Respiratory Diseases

F. Regulatory Framework of the Industry

F.1 Regulatory Landscape

F.2 Regulations for Medicine Pricing

F.3 Regulations for Medicine Reimbursement

F.4 Challenges with Counterfeit Drugs

F.5 Challenges with Intellectual Property Rights

F.6 Regulations governing Promotion of Pharmaceuticals

G. Import/Export of Pharmaceuticals

H. Competition in the Industry

H.1 Competitive Landscape

H.2 Impacts on Competition

H.3 Competition in the Generic Drugs Sector

H.4 Competition in the Ukraine Pharmacy Sector

H.5 Competition in the Drug Distribution Market

I. Forecast: Pharmaceutical Healthcare Industry in Ukraine

I.1 Outlook of the Pharmaceutical Industry in Ukraine

I.2 Outlook of the Healthcare Industry in Ukraine

I.3 Outlook for Prescription Drugs Sector

I.4 Outlook for Patented Drugs Market

I.5 Outlook for OTC Medicine Market

I.6 Outlook for the Generic Drugs Market

J. Major Domestic Multinational Players

Arterium Corporation

Farmak International

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson Johnson

Merck Co

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical

