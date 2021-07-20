Empower Clinics Inc.: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center Services for COVID-19 and Influenza A/B At-Home Testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce a partnership with Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) - a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications - to provide call center services for Kai Care's COVID-19 and Influenza A/B At-Home Salvia Test Kit.

Staffed by pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, TRHC's MedWise HealthCare Call Centers can effectively address customer questions about the test, including how to administer it and interpret the results, providing ready access to healthcare expertise, and helping to improve consumer confidence about the reliability of these important At-Home Test Kits.

"As flu season starts to pick up, differentiating COVID (and the potential strain variations) from flu will be immensely important, and potentially save lives," said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "This is especially timely given the Delta variant is between 40-60% more transmissible than the previous strains of COVID. TRHC's MedWise HealthCare Call Centers, expertly staffed with pharmacists and other healthcare professionals will bring extra healthcare expertise and sensitivity to those customers or their providers who have questions or a need to discuss their results."

"We are delighted to help Kai Medical Laboratory meet the needs for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, especially aswe move into flu season," said TRHC Executive Vice President, Pharmacy, Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA. "Our call center specialists will provide support for clinical services such as test type, accuracy rate, specificity, and sensitivity for the individual, in addition to assisting customers with ordering, activating, and interpreting the results of the test."

Kai Medical Laboratory President Yoshi Tyler notes, "It is important to remember, if someone has COVID-19, it could take them longer to experience symptoms than if they had the flu. Remaining vigilant and careful in the months to come into this upcoming flu season and prioritizing testing will be vital to minimizing the spread. Running the tests that are needed will make all the difference.

Testing is the frontline in keeping these contagions at bay," Tyler continued. "Knowing where and when these viruses are spreading gives us the power to contain and control and ultimately care for those around us. TRHC offers quality compliance for people to conveniently monitor and improve their health. Our partnership with TRHC works to meet those needs as more and more people access the Kai Care COVID-19 and Influenza A/B At-Home Saliva Test Kit. We look forward to rolling out more Kai at-home tests in the coming weeks."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events - the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Empower

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

About Kai Medical Laboratory

Kai Medical Laboratory, a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory in Dallas, TX was acquired by Empower Clinics on October 6, 2020 to further advance the Company's COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients. Kai Medical Laboratory offers direct to consumer products offering at-home testing systems granting individuals the ability to self-administer various end-to-end solutions.

