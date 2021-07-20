Flood disaster: Grünenthal donates 400,000 euros as emergency relief

- Grünenthal provides 200,000 Euros in emergency aid for the City of Stolberg, which is significantly affected by the floods.

- In addition, Grünenthal will donate 200,000 euros to the coalition "Germany Helps" (Aktion Deutschland Hilft).

AACHEN, Germany, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal is deeply saddened by the situation of the people affected by the flood disaster in Germany. Staff and executive management have set up a relief programme to provide immediate support for people who urgently need help.

Grünenthal donated 200,000 euros as immediate support for the severely affected town of Stolberg. The company will donate an additional 200,000 euros to the coalition "Germany Helps" (Aktion Deutschland Hilft) to support nationwide measures.

"Our thoughts and solidarity are with the people in our neighbourhood in the greater Aachen region and the other affected areas," says Gabriel Baertschi, CEO Grünenthal. "We will provide unbureaucratic support to the helpers on the ground."

Grünenthal supports employees who are personally affected by the flood disaster with financial and material means and paid leave.

