Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12AE3 ISIN: NO0010387004 Ticker-Symbol: 4NF 
Frankfurt
20.07.21
09:16 Uhr
9,560 Euro
-0,050
-0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5459,82013:11
GlobeNewswire
20.07.2021 | 11:41
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Bank Norwegian ASA, on First North NOK (415/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Bank Norwegian ASA, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from July 21, 2021. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      BANOo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0011002511      
Order book ID:    230767         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.