Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Bank Norwegian ASA, on First North NOK (415/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Bank Norwegian ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from July 21, 2021. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: BANOo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0011002511 Order book ID: 230767 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB