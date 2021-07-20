NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extra distribution in Electrolux (134/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Electrolux AB (Electrolux) published on July 19, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Electrolux has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 27, 2021, approves an extra distribution of SEK 17.00 per share through split redemption. The scheduled Ex-date is October 4 th, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Electrolux (ELUXB, ELUXA). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1007230