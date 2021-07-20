LiDAR-based IoT solution deployed in Busan, one of several pilot smart cities in South Korea

Quanergy 3D LiDAR solution delivers greater than 95% accuracy to help improve transportation policies.

A low total cost of ownership (TCO) drives cost savings of more than 30%.

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced its 3D LiDAR solution has been selected to support the development of an Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) system in Busan, South Korea. The ICT system is a key component of the South Korean government's strategy to build data driven IoT smart cities. Busan is one of the pilot cities for the initiative.

Quanergy's 3D LiDAR Solution Selected for First V2X Smart City Deployment in Korea (Photo: Business Wire)

Deployed in collaboration with long-time system integrator partner iCent, Quanergy's 3D solution, consisting of its MQ-8 LiDAR sensor, paired with its proprietary perception software QORTEX DTC, collects and analyzes traffic data, including the walking direction of pedestrians, their traffic volume, and the number of speeding vehicles, enabling the iSaver data analytics platform from iCent to determine their patterns based on time of day, day of the week, etc.

The collected data enables Busan's smart city traffic center to better understand traffic patterns, predict safety hazards, and ultimately develop transportation policies to improve pedestrian safety. This information is crucial for ICT infrastructure to inform smarter, data-driven decisions. Furthermore, the solution integrates with traffic lights to respond dynamically to traffic, and gives drivers and pedestrians visibility into real-time traffic information through an app on their smartphones. This is the first system of its kind in Korea to provide traffic data for V2X (Vehicle to Everything) equipment and beacon equipment.

"Quanergy's LiDAR solution provided greater than 95% accuracy and reliable performance in all ambient conditions, day or night," said Moon, WonSang, CEO at iCENT, "With more accurate data, Busan was able to improve the effectiveness of its transportation policies. In addition, the LiDAR solution provided a low total cost of ownership, for a cost savings of more than 30%. The use of LiDAR also automated the data collection, eliminating the need for manual, error-prone data collection methods."

In 2020, Quanergy installed its Smart LiDAR solution in Seoul, South Korea, to improve crosswalk safety in school zones.

To learn more about the Busan Smart City Project, see our case study.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems' mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people's experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy's smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces, and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by over 350 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

About iCENT

Founded in February 2000, iCENT Co., Ltd. provides technology information and communication solutions, mostly for Total Network, Security and Safety Platform Solutions (i-Saver). iCENT is a one-stop service company that has developed network analysis and management products and now provides network consulting, design, construction and operation support. Through specialized solutions for mobile and video, the company provides professional technology centering on leading service providers and SO MSOs in Korea. iCENT has also diversified its business portfolio through various new businesses related to network and computing and has expanded its business opportunities with network-based system integration to increase customer value. For more information, visit www.icent.co.kr

