Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (416/21)

As from July 21, 2021, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Symbol Current Market New Market segment Segment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BL067H07 MINI L TWILIO AVA STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend 2 ME/238 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BNTP4V56 MINI L TWILIO AVA STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend 3 ME/238 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.