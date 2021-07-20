KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it appointed Sherrie Bobojevic as a member of its advisory board on July 19, 2021.

Sherrie currently holds the role of Director of Sales at Love Good Fats, and was previously Director, National Retail Sales Canada for Daiya Foods Inc. She has had a successful career in the plant-based foods industry for 10 years and has over 20 years experience in business development, distribution, retail sales, sales brokering and brand management in the natural food industry. Sherrie has helped establish thousands of points of distribution for various brands, including Sol Cuisine, Earth Balance, Daiya foods, Wholly Veggie, Pacific Foods, Gardein, Coconut Bliss and White Wave Foods.

Sherrie will focus on advising the Komo team on strategies to build its wholesale and food service partnerships and points of distribution in the Canadian market.

"I value the people behind Komo Comfort Foods and the beliefs which create the foundation of this brand. The Komo team has placed a strong brand voice behind the company, and I love the way they are thinking about the present and the future of plant-based foods. They are focused on creating the items that consumers have been asking for and bringing them to life, for the whole family to enjoy," says Sherrie Bobojevic.

The Komo brand was launched by three lifelong foodies who also happen to be the best at what they do. A plant-based chef, an inspired food scientist/product inventor and an operations/food safety leader, working together to craft real food that follows three rules. It has to be seamless to include in everyday life. It has to be made with strictly wholesome ingredients. And it has to be plant-based. Komo creates plant-based, feel good food worth sharing.

