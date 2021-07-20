OL GROUPE HAS ISSUED EUR 0.8M IN NEW CAPITAL TO MEMBERS OF ITS MEN'S AND WOMEN'S PROFESSIONAL TEAMS

This document may not be distributed, directly or indirectly,

Lyon, 19 July 2021



OL Groupe (FR0010428771 / Ticker: OLG) has carried out capital increases enabling players, staff and managers of its men's and women's professional teams to convert part of their remuneration (February to June inclusive) into OL Groupe shares.

The Group warmly thanks the players and staff who have taken part in these transactions, demonstrating in-so-doing their commitment to the sporting and economic future of Olympique Lyonnais and enabling the Group to improve its cash position and strengthen its shareholders' equity.

The transaction was carried out via three capital increases acknowledged by decision of the Chairman & CEO on 19 May, 18 June and 19 July 2021. The shares issued were new shares, with waiver of preferential subscription rights, in accordance with the 16th resolution of the Combined Annual General Meeting of 3 December 2019 and with the 12 April 2021 decisions of the Board of Directors.

Only a small circle of investors, comprised of professional players and some of the staff and management of the men's and women's teams subscribed to these capital increases (hereinafter the "Transaction"). They acted on their own behalf, pursuant to Article L.411-2 1° of the Monetary and Financial Code.

The issue price of the shares was set at the average of the share prices of the 10 trading days preceding the date on which the subscription price was set, i.e. €2.31 on 12 May, €2.25 on 11 June and €2.22 on 12 July.



The Transaction gave rise to the issuance of a total of 363,483 new shares, with a par value of €1.52 per share, for a total subscription amount of €827,085.57, including the share premium, representing 0.62% of the post-transaction share capital.

The funds raised will enable OL Groupe to improve its cash position and strengthen its shareholders' equity.

Following the Transaction, OL Groupe's share capital will total €89,026,611.28, comprising 58,570,139 shares.

For information, a shareholder who owned 1% of the share capital of OL Groupe prior to the Transaction (and who did not subscribe thereto) would suffer a reduction in his or her percentage ownership of 0.0062 points and of 0.0024 points on a fully-diluted basis, i.e. after conversion of all OSRANEs in circulation. In other words, his or her shareholding would represent 0.9938% and 0.9976%, respectively, of the share capital after the Transaction.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, the percentage ownership of OL Groupe shareholders before and after the Transaction is as follows:

Pre-transaction (30/04/21) Post-transaction (19/07/21) Shareholder Nbr of shares % of capital Nbr of voting rights % of voting rights Nbr of shares % of capital Nbr of voting rights % of voting rights Holnest 16,232,973 27.89% 27,441,060 29.75% 16,232,973 27.72% 27,441,060 29.72% Pathé 11,341,388 19.48% 22,682,776 24.59% 11,341,388 19.36% 22,682,776 24.57% IDG 11,627,153 19.98% 23,254,306 25.21% 11,627,153 19.85% 23,254,306 25.19% Treasury shares 1,957,397 3.36% 0 0.00% 2,080,375 3.55% 0 0.00% Free float 17,047,745 29.29% 18,850,149 20.44% 16,924,767 28.90% 18,579,039 20.12% New investors 0 0.00% 0 0.00% 363,483 0.62% 363,483 0.39%



The new shares issued as part of the Transaction were admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on 19 July 2021. Settlement and delivery is set for 21 July 2021. The new shares will confer ownership rights and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris alongside the shares currently listed under ISIN code FR0010428771 OLG, without distinction.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 211-3 of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marché Financiers), no prospectus has been issued or submitted for approval to the AMF.

Detailed information concerning OL Groupe, in particular its business activities, earnings and corresponding risk factors, is presented in OL Groupe's Universal Registration Document, which may be consulted, along with OL Groupe's other regulatory information and all of its press releases, on the Company's website (https://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com/en/ ).



